Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded April 11-17 in the Washington County Clerk's Office.
April 11
Luke Ivan Anderson, 25, and Cianna Rodriguez, 23, both of Elkins
Keshawn Aundre Clark, 18, and Victorya Dawn Campbell, 17, both of Fayetteville
Matthew David Coughlin, 36, and Angela Kay Argit, 34, both of Excelsior Springs, Mo.
Christopher David Crosby, 27, and Kacie Brook Watson, 28, both of Springdale
Rodney Lee Hathorn Jr., 26, and Chasidy Ladawn Combs, 21, both of Springdale
Bryce Payton Lane, 26, and Autumn Nikol Storms, 26, both of Fayetteville
John Patrick McMann, 23, and Jordyn Zipporah Nance, 23, both of Lowell
Michael Ivan Schneider, 40, and Royal Ann Casebolt, 43, both of Huntsville
April 12
Ronald Alfred Jr., 34, and Janila Ejli, 30, both of Springdale
Omar Andres Amaya Ibarra, 26, and Sierra Hope Crook, 24, both of Fayetteville
Logan Lee Boudrey, 32, and Sarah Elizabeth Holt, 30, both of Farmington
Michael Steven Butler, 54, and Stacey Lynn Selvey, 53, both of Fayetteville
Jesus Cruz Valdes, 36, and Aracely Castro, 31, both of Siloam Springs
Cree Littlefeather Gonzalis, 25, and Sienna Chrystien Mae Baker, 25, both of Rogers
Michael Lawrence Graugnard, 28, and Aleksandra Lucia Pinocci, 25, both of Fayetteville
David Wesley Harris, 55, and Joy Posey Shirley, 52, both of Springdale
Jesse Anderson Laux, 51, and Brandi Jene Brown, 51, both of Leonard, Okla.
April 15
Kevin Lee Bolin, 61, and Rebecca Ann Deatherage, 50, both of West Fork
Edson Flores Melendez, 29, and Abril Graciela Caldera, 30, both of Springdale
Oscar Fernando Gallardo Vazquez, 31, and Vanesa Roman, 26, both of Springdale
Colton Lee Gattis, 22, and Carolyn Fay McCourt, 23, both of Fayetteville
Omar Acosta Mejia, 29, and Doris Isela Aleman Araiza, 26, both of Fayetteville
Demetrius Woodrow Mulkey, 26, and Taylor Mae Shaw, 28, both of Bentonville
Omar Navarrete-Reyes, 43, and Ernestina Sanchez, 42, both of Springdale
Tony Rudy Pacheco Calderon, 37, and Mercedes Josefina Castaneda Mojica, 37, both of Springdale
Jason Jonathan Porter Jr., 25, and Kaycee Rose Patrick, 26, both of Fayetteville
Bryan Cristian Reza Gamez, 26, and Ana Bertha Onesto Cervantes, 26, both of Springdale
Marco Aurelio Sanchez Montoya, 29, and Megan Breanna Albers, 29, both of Fayetteville
Ever Geovanny Umana Rodriguez, 19, and Keysie Dayane Vazquez Rey, 22, both of Springdale
Dylen Wayne Welch, 26, and Ashley Nichole Scroggins, 31, both of Siloam Springs
April 16
William Seth Billings, 29, Fayetteville, and Julia Elizabeth Wray, 42, Springdale
Michael Zachery Campbell, 32, and Tiffany Loucille Chadwell, 32, both of Farmington
Mark Allen Glass, 31, and Larissa Eulisa Santell, 36, both of Fayetteville
Ezekiel Jordan Guerreiro, 24, and Haley Michell Elston, 25, both of Fayetteville
Bobby Dale Hall, 46, and April Lyn Morrow, 45, both of Springdale
Zachary Ryan Hollinger, 27, and Alexis Haley Hanshew, 29, both of Fayetteville
Edward Lanwi, 42, and Felisa Naisher, 41, both of Rogers
Jason Laron, 30, and Batlynn Alex, 34, both of Springdale
Jose Armando Reyes Gonzalez, 26, and Nallely Padron Velazquez, 23, both of Springdale
April 17
MaryFrances Theresa Bressler, 24, and Sydra Marie Stanley, 23, both of Fayetteville
Stephen Conner Glassell, 23, and Megan Rae Holloway, 22, both of Fayetteville
Jonathan Creed Haigh, 43, and Veronica Carmen Kumpe, 24, both of Fayetteville
Quinn Kaehlor Trautwein, 22, Prairie Grove, and Shannon Grace Cheatham, 25, Cane Hill