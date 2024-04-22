Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded April 11-17 in the Washington County Clerk's Office.

April 11

Luke Ivan Anderson, 25, and Cianna Rodriguez, 23, both of Elkins

Keshawn Aundre Clark, 18, and Victorya Dawn Campbell, 17, both of Fayetteville

Matthew David Coughlin, 36, and Angela Kay Argit, 34, both of Excelsior Springs, Mo.

Christopher David Crosby, 27, and Kacie Brook Watson, 28, both of Springdale

Rodney Lee Hathorn Jr., 26, and Chasidy Ladawn Combs, 21, both of Springdale

Bryce Payton Lane, 26, and Autumn Nikol Storms, 26, both of Fayetteville

John Patrick McMann, 23, and Jordyn Zipporah Nance, 23, both of Lowell

Michael Ivan Schneider, 40, and Royal Ann Casebolt, 43, both of Huntsville

April 12

Ronald Alfred Jr., 34, and Janila Ejli, 30, both of Springdale

Omar Andres Amaya Ibarra, 26, and Sierra Hope Crook, 24, both of Fayetteville

Logan Lee Boudrey, 32, and Sarah Elizabeth Holt, 30, both of Farmington

Michael Steven Butler, 54, and Stacey Lynn Selvey, 53, both of Fayetteville

Jesus Cruz Valdes, 36, and Aracely Castro, 31, both of Siloam Springs

Cree Littlefeather Gonzalis, 25, and Sienna Chrystien Mae Baker, 25, both of Rogers

Michael Lawrence Graugnard, 28, and Aleksandra Lucia Pinocci, 25, both of Fayetteville

David Wesley Harris, 55, and Joy Posey Shirley, 52, both of Springdale

Jesse Anderson Laux, 51, and Brandi Jene Brown, 51, both of Leonard, Okla.

April 15

Kevin Lee Bolin, 61, and Rebecca Ann Deatherage, 50, both of West Fork

Edson Flores Melendez, 29, and Abril Graciela Caldera, 30, both of Springdale

Oscar Fernando Gallardo Vazquez, 31, and Vanesa Roman, 26, both of Springdale

Colton Lee Gattis, 22, and Carolyn Fay McCourt, 23, both of Fayetteville

Omar Acosta Mejia, 29, and Doris Isela Aleman Araiza, 26, both of Fayetteville

Demetrius Woodrow Mulkey, 26, and Taylor Mae Shaw, 28, both of Bentonville

Omar Navarrete-Reyes, 43, and Ernestina Sanchez, 42, both of Springdale

Tony Rudy Pacheco Calderon, 37, and Mercedes Josefina Castaneda Mojica, 37, both of Springdale

Jason Jonathan Porter Jr., 25, and Kaycee Rose Patrick, 26, both of Fayetteville

Bryan Cristian Reza Gamez, 26, and Ana Bertha Onesto Cervantes, 26, both of Springdale

Marco Aurelio Sanchez Montoya, 29, and Megan Breanna Albers, 29, both of Fayetteville

Ever Geovanny Umana Rodriguez, 19, and Keysie Dayane Vazquez Rey, 22, both of Springdale

Dylen Wayne Welch, 26, and Ashley Nichole Scroggins, 31, both of Siloam Springs

April 16

William Seth Billings, 29, Fayetteville, and Julia Elizabeth Wray, 42, Springdale

Michael Zachery Campbell, 32, and Tiffany Loucille Chadwell, 32, both of Farmington

Mark Allen Glass, 31, and Larissa Eulisa Santell, 36, both of Fayetteville

Ezekiel Jordan Guerreiro, 24, and Haley Michell Elston, 25, both of Fayetteville

Bobby Dale Hall, 46, and April Lyn Morrow, 45, both of Springdale

Zachary Ryan Hollinger, 27, and Alexis Haley Hanshew, 29, both of Fayetteville

Edward Lanwi, 42, and Felisa Naisher, 41, both of Rogers

Jason Laron, 30, and Batlynn Alex, 34, both of Springdale

Jose Armando Reyes Gonzalez, 26, and Nallely Padron Velazquez, 23, both of Springdale

April 17

MaryFrances Theresa Bressler, 24, and Sydra Marie Stanley, 23, both of Fayetteville

Stephen Conner Glassell, 23, and Megan Rae Holloway, 22, both of Fayetteville

Jonathan Creed Haigh, 43, and Veronica Carmen Kumpe, 24, both of Fayetteville

Quinn Kaehlor Trautwein, 22, Prairie Grove, and Shannon Grace Cheatham, 25, Cane Hill