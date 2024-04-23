10 people arrested in connection with various charges in Washington County





Arrests

Fayetteville

Damion Williams, 30, of 2581 Arkansas 23 in Huntsville, was arrested Sunday in connection with theft by receiving, being a felon in possession of a firearm, theft of property, possessing instruments of crime and a parole violation. Williams was being held at the Washington County Detention Center on Monday in lieu of $5,000 bond.

James Emerson, 38, of 203 S. Cleveland St. in Springdale, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member, first-degree criminal mischief and possession of a controlled substance. Emerson was being held at the Washington County Detention Center on Monday in lieu of $75,000 bond.

Springdale

Franklin Parreno-Zambonino, 18, of 2507 Crooked Creek in Springdale, was arrested Sunday in connection with two counts of second-degree battery, resisting arrest, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, driving while intoxicated and obstructing governmental operations. Parreno-Zambonino was being held at the Washington County Detention Center on Monday in lieu of $25,000 bond.

Dylan Smith, 21, of 6200 Watkins Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault. Smith was released from the Washington County Detention Center on Sunday on $25,000 bond.

Timothy Fahs, 54, of 521 N. 10th St. in Ponca City, Okla., was arrested Saturday in connection with robbery. Fahs was being held at the Washington County Detention Center on Monday in lieu of $5,000 bond.

David Martinez-Arraujo, 42, of 2901 Greenwich St. in Springdale, was arrested Saturday in connection with second-degree sexual assault. Martinez-Arraujo was released from the Washington County Detention Center on Sunday on $2,500 bond.

Henry Andrade, 31, of 808 Dogwood St. in Huntsville, was arrested Friday in connection with two counts of terroristic threatening. Andrade was released from the Washington County Detention Center on Saturday on $5,000 bond.

Melvin Regaldo-Vicen, 20, of 1203 Christian Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Friday in connection with second-degree sexual assault. Regaldo-Vicen was being held at the Washington County Detention Center on Monday on $25,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Gabriel Botet, 41, of 10618 Whitehouse Road in Fayetteville, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault. Botet was being held at the Washington County Detention Center on Monday in lieu of $10,000 bond.

Charles Cunningham, 45, homeless of Fayetteville, was arrested Friday in connection with theft by receiving, resisting arrest, fleeing and a parole violation. Cunningham was being held at the Washington County Detention Center on Monday in lieu of $10,000 bond.



