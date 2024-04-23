Aho, Martinook cap Hurricanes’ third-period rally

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Carolina Hurricanes were down big at home in the NHL playoffs, playing desperate hockey full of withering long shifts in the offensive zone as they tried to rally.

They fought back long enough to give themselves a chance -- then Sebastian Aho and Jordan Martinook pounced to complete an improbable comeback that will linger in franchise lore.

Aho scored the tying goal late in the third period, followed by Martinook with the winner nine seconds later as the Hurricanes beat the New York Islanders 5-3 on Monday night, turning a three-goal deficit into a 2-0 lead in their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series in improbable fashion.

"It was a special night for sure," Carolina Coach Rod Brind'Amour said. "It's one of those games that we'll probably look back on for a long time."

Aho struck first by redirecting Andrei Svechnikov's shot at the right post behind Semyon Varlamov with 2:15 remaining to tie the game at 3-3. After an Islanders giveaway on the ensuing faceoff, Martinook raced down to beat Noah Dobson to the puck along the boards and then pushed it toward the same post with a wraparound attempt from behind the net.

The puck banged off Varlamov's left skate and slipped into the net for the 4-3 lead with 2:06 to go.

"Just the momentum of us tying the game, and the energy that it sends -- I don't really know how to describe it, you get a whole juice that just hits you," Martinook said of his puck-chasing charge.

Teuvo Teravainen and Seth Jarvis each scored to help push Carolina back in contention, then Jake Guentzel added an empty-net score in the final minute to seal the win.

The Islanders used goals from Kyle Palmieri, Bo Horvat and Anders Lee -- the last being a forehand-to-backhand finish atop the crease on the power play -- to take a 3-0 lead early in the second period.

The series shifts north for the next two games, with Game 3 set for Thursday night.

MAPLE LEAFS 3, BRUINS 2

BOSTON -- Max Domi held the puck inside the Toronto defensive zone, waiting for Auston Matthews to make his move. Like a quarterback spotting an open receiver, Domi sent the puck sailing over the neutral zone and hit Matthews in stride.

In one motion, the NHL's goal-scoring leader gloved the puck with his left hand and dropped it in front of his stick, then skated in on Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark and beat him to snap a third-period tie.

"Great pass to find Auston in the manner that he did," Toronto Coach Sheldon Keefe said on Monday night after the Maple Leafs rallied from 1-0 and 2-1 deficits to beat Boston 3-2 and knot their first-round playoff series at one game apiece. "That's big-time stuff the way those guys connected."

Matthews had a goal and two assists and Domi also scored for Toronto, which snapped an eight-game losing streak against Boston over 534 days dating to November 2022. Ilya Samsonov stopped 27 shots and John Tavares also scored for the Maple Leafs, who haven't beaten the Bruins in a playoff series since 1959.

Now they have home-ice advantage heading into Games 3 and 4 on Wednesday and Saturday in Toronto.

Morgan Geekie and David Pastrnak scored for Boston. Linus Ullmark, starting as part of a goalie rotation even though Jeremy Swayman won Game 1 on Saturday, made 30 saves.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 4, STARS 3

DALLAS -- Vegas captain Mark Stone scored quickly after missing two months, Tomas Hertl had a nifty goal in his playoff debut for the Golden Knights and the reigning Stanley Cup champions opened defense of their title with a win over the top-seeded Dallas Stars.

Jonathan Marchessault got his franchise-record 36th postseason goal for Vegas, while Brayden McNabb scored on a 50-foot sniper shot from against the boards in the second period. Jack Eichel and Noah Hanifin both had two assists.

The Knights entered this postseason as the No. 8 seed and a first-round opener in Dallas, where last year they wrapped up the West final with a Game 6 victory after having won the first three games. Game 2 of this series is Wednesday night.

Logan Thompson got the start in net for Vegas, stopping 27 shots in his postseason debut.

The Stars got goals from captain Jamie Benn, Jason Robertson and Marchment, who scored with 8:14 left.