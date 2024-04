Paragould, 1914: This multi-purposed business was located near the train depot. On swivel stools, passengers who stopped over in the Greene County seat might have had coffee or a cigar from the case at the end. A haircut could be acquired through the door to the left. The building, and the depot, are sadly long gone.

Send questions or comments to Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203

Paragould, 1914: This multi-purposed business was located near the train depot. On swivel stools, passengers who stopped over in the Greene County seat might have had coffee or a cigar from the case at the end. A haircut could be acquired through the door to the left. The building, and the depot, are sadly long gone. Send questions or comments to Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203