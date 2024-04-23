Bentonville City Council approves library expansion project work, contracts for water main repairs

BENTONVILLE -- City Council members unanimously approved finding out how much additional work for the ongoing public library expansion and renovation might cost.

The council voted 8-0 Tuesday to amend the city's professional services agreement with the architecture and planning firm MSR Design to incorporate additional design services and construction scope being considered for the project in an amount not to exceed $45,000, along with up to $2,000 in reimbursable costs. The full project is budgeted at $16.75 million and expected to open later this year.

Hadi Dudley, library director, said plans for the expansion and renovation project call for a 22,750-square-foot addition to the library's existing 38,500 square feet. There will be an expansion of the children's department with a new, larger story time space and craft area; a reimagined teen zone with study and collaboration spaces; a makerspace area for all ages; and more meeting and collaboration rooms for the community to use. There also will be a book club lounge, expanded veranda and outdoor space.

Dudley wrote in an April 10 memo included in the City Council meeting packet the project is tracking below budget overall. MSR Design; Flintco, the construction manager; and Hight Jackson, who is helping with construction administration, have worked together to design and build the facility.

Dudley wrote she's considering the following upgrades to improve the project and benefit the library:

Makerspace upgrades.

Minor renovation to the staff break room.

Minor renovation to the custodial workroom.

Donor signage package design and installation.

A new monument sign on the northwest corner of the property.

Minor renovation to the library's sun room.

Additional facility repairs that fall within Flintco's expertise.

"The overall goal is to maximize the community's investment by enlisting the team already engaged with and working on the library's project," Dudley wrote.

MSR will provide architectural design services and consultant engineering work to inform a pricing package with Flintco for the adjustments, according to Dudley. This will allow the library to prioritize and select certain projects that align with its $16.75 million budget, although the overall cost will not exceed the budget.

Dudley said the library would table any project upgrades determined to be too expensive for another time.

"Additionally, the MSR Design agreement amendment also includes additional professional work required due to a phased opening of the addition in September and later opening of remodeled spaces in November," Dudley wrote in her memo. "Furniture installation and extended construction administration are required to close out BPL's project."

The Bentonville Library Foundation agreed to raise $10.5 million for the expansion in May 2021. Those fundraising efforts have secured more than $10.84 million, which will join the city's 2021 bond money of $4.5 million and $617,000 from the city toward the $16.75 million project.

The council unanimously voted Tuesday to reallocate more than $1.1 million in the city budget to buy furniture for the new and renovated spaces at the library as well. It also authorized individual agreements with multiple companies to buy the furniture.

Water main

Council members also unanimously approved an ordinance waiving competitive bidding and authorizing the city to enter into a $200,000 contract with Crossland Heavy Contractors for the emergency repair of the main 48-inch water line serving Bentonville and Cave Springs.

The line was damaged April 2 when a private contractor struck it near Arkansas 112 in Cave Springs.

Mike Bender, Bentonville's public works director, has said complete failure of the line occurred around 8 p.m. April 2. The leak was isolated by 9:45 p.m., and an emergency connection with Rogers Water Utilities was established for Bentonville.

The contractor that caused the initial damage to the water line was collecting soil samples when they accidentally created the obstruction, according to Bender. Bentonville was back at normal water pressure by the morning of April 3, having never lost water production completely.

Cave Springs Mayor Randall Noblett said Springdale Water Utilities restored water in Cave Springs through an emergency connection. He said everyone affected by the line break had water restored by 11 p.m. April 2.

Bentonville announced crews successfully repaired the main April 11.

Bender said Tuesday $200,000 is Crossland Heavy Contractors' estimate for the work it provided to fix the water main, not the final cost. It also doesn't include time, material and equipment the city provided for the project.

The City Council also unanimously approved the city entering into another $100,000 contract with Crossland for additional emergency repair work on the water main, this time to fix a leak located west of South Dixieland Road in Rogers. This also isn't the final cost of the project.

Bender said this was a leak the city was looking at trying to fix before the April 2 water line damage. It took advantage of the water line being down afterward to get the repair done.