Central boys coach leaves after 6 years





The coaching carousel continued to churn around the state with another major move Monday.

Little Rock Central's Brian Ross resigned as the boys head basketball coach after six seasons at the school.

The news came six weeks after he guided the Tigers back to the top of the state's prep mountain when they beat Bryant to capture the Class 6A championship. That victory gave Central its first title since 2020 when covid-19 forced it to share the crown with 6A-Central Conference rival Conway.

But for Ross, the win over the Hornets turned out to be the final act of one of the most successful 10-year runs for a boys coach in recent memory.

The 40-year-old, who played four years at Ouachita Baptist and graduated in 2006, spent a combined eight years as an assistant coach at both Rogers and Bentonville until he took over at his alma mater, Baptist Prep (formerly Arkansas Baptist) in 2014. While there, he powered the Eagles to the Class 4A semifinals in his first year before leading them to three consecutive state championships wins. During those four seasons, he went a combined 112-26, including a 58-2 in league games and 30-3 in postseason contests.

Ross, though, embraced a new challenge in 2018 when he assumed the reins at Central for Oliver Fitzpatrick, who had coached the Tigers the previous 15 seasons. Fitzpatrick also had a run at helm for Central from 1994-2001.

The Tigers needed just two years under Ross to clinch a berth in a state final, which was their first in nearly two decades. Central returned to the title game the following year in 2021 but dropped a 10-point decision to longtime foe North Little Rock. After reaching the semifinals in 2022 and the quarterfinals in 2023, the Tigers busted through this past season.

Ross, who was the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps Boys Coach of the Year in 2020 and posted a 126-53 mark with the Tigers, is ready to close that chapter and begin another one. He mentioned that he's set to pursue a career outside of basketball, but he also indicated that stepping down wasn't easy.

"I will really miss the relationships with the guys that I was close to off the court," he explained. "When a former player tells you that you made a difference in his life, I don't think that's a feeling that can be replaced. There's been some emotional moments as I've received a few texts from former players [Monday].

"I also love practices, and the work that goes into preparing for a game. But I'm looking forward to having more late nights and weekends freed up for my family."

Ross' resignation is one of a number of high-profile head coaching changes that have occurred since the basketball season ended. Among those moves were Kyle Pennington leaving Little Rock Christian, which had won the past two Class 4A state titles, for Class 6A Bentonville; Josh Hayes making the move to Class 5A Hot Springs after four years at fellow classification member White Hall; and Lee Wimberley returning to the sidelines at Beebe to replace Devin Jones. Wimberley led Manila to the Class 3A state title in 2023.

Other notable changes that have occurred include Vilonia assistant Eric Lewis taking over at Guy-Perkins and Becky Yarbrough heading to Pulaski Academy to steer the girls' program following a long, successful stint at Star City. Several other schools are looking for new coaches as well.



