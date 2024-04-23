Diggs key to Hogs’ fortunes

FAYETTEVILLE -- If Kendall Diggs can round back into form, perhaps the fortunes of the University of Arkansas offense can take off with him.

Diggs showed signs of breaking out of an extended slump with a pair of doubles and two runs batted in during the No. 2 Razorbacks' 9-6 win at South Carolina in the second game of a Saturday doubleheader.

Diggs will carry a .262 batting average along with 6 home runs and 25 RBI into tonight's game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff in North Little Rock.

The right fielder, who had been battling through discomfort in his left, non-throwing shoulder for several weeks, notched his first multi-hit game since April 6 and only his second since March 23. Diggs drove in two runs in a game for the first time since his three-run homer in the eighth inning of a 7-4 win over LSU on March 28.

"The shoulder feels great," Diggs said Saturday. "Our training staff did an amazing job helping me get back to 100%. Everything feels good in the box with every at-bat. I'm just getting more comfortable while getting back to my old self.

Diggs' old self had the potential to carry a team for weeks.

The 6-foot, 200-pound junior from Olathe, Kan., had seven multi-hit outings in the first 17 games and he was hitting .355 at that point, which included an 11-game hitting streak to open the season. However, he has homered only once since the SEC-opening series against Missouri on March 15-17 and his batting average since that last home run is .184 (14 for 76).

Coach Dave Van Horn has slotted Diggs somewhere between lead off and the fifth spot in 35 of Diggs' 36 games, with lots of bouncing around lately.

Diggs hit cleanup in both games Saturday and after going 0 for 3 in the six hole on Friday, and Van Horn hopes his 3 for 9 performance in the doubleheader will carry over.

"He had a really good day and even lined out a couple times," Van Horn said Saturday. "I thought he did well last night. First time playing in a week and feeling a little better. He just didn't have a lot of luck last night but he swung the bat good.

"It does a lot for our lineup, brings a veteran hitter in there that can hit the ball over your head all over the field. He hit a couple of balls, one over the left fielder's head, one down the left field line, just missed a home run a couple of times. Just had a great day. He definitely makes our lineup a lot tougher."

Van Horn said getting the swelling down in Diggs' shoulder was key. Diggs played in only one of the four mid-week games that last two weeks.

RPI bookends

Arkansas is No. 2 in the NCAA's Ratings Percentage Index (RPI) entering the week, behind only Texas A&M.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Arkansas-Pine Bluff is No. 304, second-to-last among the 305 Division I teams, and ahead of only the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, which is 0-33 against Division I competition.

Somehow, Alcorn State is ranked ahead of the Golden Lions at No. 303. The Braves are 2-30 against Division I teams and dropped two of three to UAPB on March 28-30 in Pine Bluff, including by scores of 29-3 and 16-4 in the last two games of the series.

Scouting Lions

Arkansas-Pine Bluff is coming off a tough weekend Southwestern Athletic Conference sweep at the hands of Prairie View A&M, all by one-run margins of 6-5, 3-2 and 7-6.

Catcher Edwin Delacruz is hitting .444 (37 of 124) to rank second in Division I behind Georgia's Charlie Condon (.483).

Series update

The Razorbacks have a 5-0 edge in the short-lived series against UAPB, including of seven inning games by scores of 15-0 and 6-0 in a doubleheader on April 12, 2022, in Fayetteville in the last meetings.

Each of the games have been played at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Arkansas won 16-4 in seven innings on April 16, 2019, in the first meeting after Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek agreed to end the UA's ban on scheduling in-state teams at the behest of Coach Dave Van Horn.

The Razorbacks won 12-4 on April 13, 2021, and 26-1 in seven innings the following day.

Aloy joy

Hogs shortstop Wehiwa Aloy is riding a 30-game streak of reaching base that dates to March 3, in the finale of a weekend sweep of Murray State.

The 6-2, 200-pound sophomore from Wailuku, Hawaii, is the team leader with 9 home runs, 37 RBI, 7 stolen bases and 34 strikeouts.

Aloy was hitting .190 at the start of his reached-base streak and is now at .275 after peaking at .299 on April 9. He has hit safely in 26 of the 30 games and is hitting 33 of 107 (.308) in that span.

Aloy had been swinging at sliders and breaking pitches out of the zone early in the season but he has improved his walk count and now ranks third on the team with 23 walks drawn, behind Ben McLaughlin (35) and Kendall Diggs (36).

Slow to 10

The Razorbacks at 34-6 are one of only 10 Division I teams with single-digit losses. The only team with fewer losses is No. 1 Texas A&M (35-5).

The seven-loss teams are No. 3 Tennessee (33-7), No. 4 Clemson (32-7) and No. 5. Kentucky (32-7). Teams with eight losses are No. 7 East Carolina (31-8), No. 9 Florida State (31-8), California-Irvine (28-8) and No. 25 Indiana State (29-8). No. 10 Oregon State is 30-9.

Polls pounding

The SEC has the top three teams -- Texas A&M, Arkansas and Tennessee -- five of the top eight and eight of the top 25 teams in this week's USA Today coaches poll, the rankings of record for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Arkansas is the only team in the rankings to have stayed in the top 5 every week this season and Tennessee, which has been in the top eight of every poll, is the only other school to be in the top 10 all season.

Texas A&M remained atop the rankings for the second week in a row after winning two of three at Alabama last weekend.