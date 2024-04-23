Former Kentucky 5-star commitment planning to visit Arkansas

Former Kentucky signee and point guard Boogie Fland is expected to arrive in Arkansas on Wednesday night for the start of an official visit, according to ESPN’s Paul Biancardi.

Fland, 6-2, 175 pounds, of White Plains (N.Y.) Archbishop Stepinac is rated a 4-star prospect by On3.com and 247Sports while a 5-star recruit by ESPN and Rivals.

He received a release from his national letter of intent from the Wildcats after John Calipari left to become the coach at Arkansas.

Biancardi, who is ESPN's national recruiting director, rated Fland the No. 2 point guard and No. 15 overall recruit in the nation for the 2024 class.

A McDonald’s All-American, Fland was named the New York MaxPreps High School Boys Basketball Player of the Year as a senior.

Fland averaged 19.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.4 steals per game while shooting 46% from the field, 36% three-point range and 83% from the free-throw line.

Biancardi has previously reported that Louisville, Alabama, Florida State, Pittsburgh, St. John’s, Illinois, Providence and Seton Hall have also made contact with Fland.