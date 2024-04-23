FRONT BURNER | OPINION: ‘I Love My Air Fryer’ cookbook’s Chicken poppers and carrot fries

Today at 7:00 p.m.

by Kelly Brant

Chicken Poppers served over rice with sauted peppers and squash. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Kelly Brant)
Chicken Poppers served over rice with sauted peppers and squash. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Kelly Brant)

I've had my air fryer for almost two years now and I use it almost as much as my regular oven. Although I'm definitely more comfortable cooking in it now than I was at the beginning, I'm always on the lookout for new recipes and guidance.

The

Upcoming Events