Gelof’s homer gives A’s 1st win in Bronx since ’21; Boone tossed

NEW YORK -- Zack Gelof hit a two-run homer off Victor Gonzalez in the ninth inning and the Oakland Athletics stopped an eight-game losing streak in the Bronx by beating the Yankees 2-0 Monday following the ejection of New York Manager Aaron Boone just five pitches in.

After New York starter Carlos Rodon and Oakland starter JP Sears matched each other with shutout ball, Abraham Toro reached off Gonzalez (1-1) leading off the ninth when the pitcher slipped while trying to pick up his dribbler between the mound and the third-base line.

Gelof hit an opposite-field drive into the right-field seats on a flat sinker for his third home run this season.

"To see him go [opposite field] on a lefty, a really good lefty, is a good sign," Athletics Manager Mark Kotsay said.

Gelof had entered 3 for 19 against left-handers after hitting .167 (12 for 72) with one homer against them last year.

"It's something that I focused on in the offseason," Gelof said.

Kotsay dropped Gelof to sixth in the batting order for the second straight day after hitting him mostly second or third. Gelof has a .205 average this season, down from .267 as a rookie.

"Just trying to get him comfortable, get him relaxed," Kotsay said.

Lucas Erceg (1-1) pitched two innings and Mason Miller struck out Anthony Volpe, Juan Soto and Aaron Judge to remain perfect in five save chances, finishing a three-hitter and the fourth shutout against the Yankees in 23 games this season.

Miller threw eight fastballs averaging 101.8 mph and six sliders.

"He has a pretty good fastball," Soto said.

Miller, a 25-year-old right-hander, was pitching at Yankee Stadium for the first time.

"Walking around before the game, it's got a different air about it, for sure," he said.

Oakland, which arrived after getting swept in a three-game series at Cleveland, had not won at the Yankee Stadium since 2021.

Judge was 0 for 4 with a pair of strikeouts and a double-play grounder, dropping his average to .174.

Ian Hamilton had gotten Shea Langeliers to swing under a high 96.1 mph fastball on a full count to strand the bases loaded in the eighth.

Boone was ejected over a remark from a fan behind the dugout aimed at the plate umpire. Esteury Ruiz was hit on the back foot by a Rodon slider leading, then Boone questioned whether Ruiz swung at the pitch and Hunter Wendelstedt ejected Boone after a fan behind the dugout yelled at the umpire.

Rodon allowed one hit over seven scoreless innings, Nick Allen's two-out single in the fifth, and lowered his ERA to 2.70. He has given up three runs or fewer in all five of his starts.

Sears, a former Yankee, gave up 3 hits in 6 shutout innings with 7 strikeouts and 1 walk.

"His slider for us lefties was tough, tough to see," Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo said.

Oakland Athletics' Zack Gelof reacts after hitting a two-run home run during the ninth inning of the baseball game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium Monday, April 22, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)



Oakland Athletics' Zack Gelof hits a two-run home run during the ninth inning of the baseball game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium Monday, April 22, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)



Oakland Athletics' Zack Gelof, left, celebrates with Nick Allen after the baseball game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium Monday, April 22, 2024, in New York. The Athletics defeated the Yankees 2-0. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)



Zack Gelof de los Atléticos de Oakland celebra con sus compañeros la victoria de su equipo ante los Yankees de Nueva York el lunes 22 de abril del 2024. (AP Foto/Seth Wenig)



Oakland Athletics' Zack Gelof reacts after hitting a two-run home run during the ninth inning of the baseball game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium Monday, April 22, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)



Oakland Athletics pitcher JP Sears throws during the first inning of the baseball game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium Monday, April 22, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)



New York Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodón throws during the first inning of the baseball game against the Oakland Athletics at Yankee Stadium Monday, April 22, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)



New York Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodón throws during the first inning of the baseball game against the Oakland Athletics at Yankee Stadium Monday, April 22, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

