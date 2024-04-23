Greenwood police arrest sex offender seen trespassing at a school





GREENWOOD -- Police arrested a Level 3 sex offender Friday after he trespassed onto school grounds, according to a Facebook post shared on the police department's page.

According to the post, the School Resource Officer was made aware the offender, Scott Allen Nell, was on the school property. After reviewing video surveillance, officials determined Nell, 51, was on the premises illegally. Police then arrested the suspect for failure to comply with the requirements of the Arkansas Sex Offender Registration Act of 1997.

"We would like to thank the Greenwood School District for their proactive and immediate response," the Police Department said in the online statement.

Nell was convicted of second-degree sexual assault in Mississippi County Circuit Court in 2006.

Police said in the post they will work with the school security, administration and resource officers to contact the families of any student who may have come into contact with Nell.

The inmate report for Sebastian County shows Nell has been charged with four counts and has a bond set at $25,000. The Arkansas Department of Public Safety classifies Level 3 sex offenders as those who "have a history of repeat sexual offending, and/or strong antisocial, violent or predatory personality characteristics," on the department website.



