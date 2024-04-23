NWA outdoors: Groups offer chances to bike, hike

Hikes cover Buffalo trails

Hill 'N Dale Hikers will hike 5.6 miles at Lost Valley and Roark Bluff Overlook in the Buffalo National River area Wednesday. The group will hike the 4.3 miles on the Genesis Trail in Eureka Springs on May 2.

All hikers are welcome. Those interested should email hillndalehike@gmail.com for details.

Walkers trek at Little Rock

Ozark Hill Hikers invite all walkers to join a walk Wednesday in Little Rock. Registration is from 1 to 1:30 p,m. at the Curran Visitor's Center, 615 E. Capitol in Little Rock. There is a fee of $4 for all walkers.

Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 per year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year. For more information, email bvvohh@gmail.com or call (479) 381-9366.

Spruce up Lake Fayetteville

Lake Fayetteville cleanup is from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, hosted by the Ozark Natural Science Center satellite office at the lake. Register at onsc.us/events to volunteer.

Be a better boater

A free Arkansas Game and Fish Commission boater education course will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center in Springdale.

Anyone born after 1985 must complete this course to legally drive any boat propelled by motor or sail in Arkansas. This includes personal watercraft. Registration is required. Go to register-ed.com to sign up.

Backpacker shares experience

Long distance backpacker David Eddy of Russellville will talk April 30 about backpacking the Ouachita Trail, Ozark Highlands Trail, Appalachian Trail and others during the April meeting of the Ozark Society. The public is welcome. Ozark Society membership isn't necessary. The meeting is at First Presbyterian Church, 695 E. Calvin St., in Fayetteville. Social time is from 6 to 7 p.m. Eddy's program is at 7 p.m.

Eddy has backpacked the 222-mile Ouachita Trail six times and that will be the focus of his program.

Race for six hours

Noon 2 Moon Mountain Bike Race is set for May 4 at Coler Mountain Bike Preserve in Bentonville. The race involves riding the most laps in six hours. A shorter, single lap "hot lap" event is also offered. Riders may register as an individual or as team. The event is the sole fundraiser for the preserve. Go to peel.compton.or/events to register.

'Call of Wild' raises money

Ozark Natural Science Center in Madison County will hold its annual Call of the Wild fundraiser from 4 to 8 p.m. May 18. The event is at the center's new satellite location at Lake Fayetteville. Live music, food, guided hikes, games and science activities are planned. Visit www.onsc.us/call-of-the-wild for details.

Bike, hike as a team

Coler Mountain Bike Preserve in Bentonville offers outdoor team building activities designed for corporate groups and organizations. Expert-led activities include group-oriented mountain biking, hiking and outdoor workshops. Visit www.peelcompton.org/ for details or email scott.dirksen@peelcompton.org for information.