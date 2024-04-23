Hester nominee for Senate president tempore-designate

The Arkansas Senate Republican Caucus on Tuesday elected Sen. Bart Hester of Cave Springs over Sen. Terry Rice of Waldron as its nominee for Senate president tempore-designate.

The full 35-member Senate will formally elect the Senate president pro tempore-designate on the last day of fiscal session, which started April 10. The Senate also includes six Democrats.

Hester is in line to be elected by the Senate later as the Senate president pro tempore for the 95th General Assembly from 2025-2027. He has served as the Senate president pro tempore since January 2023.

He has served in the Senate since 2013 and represents Senate District 33, which includes the cities of Cave Springs, Highfill and parts of Bentonville and Rogers in Benton County. He is a home builder and is in real estate.

Rice has served in the state Senate since 2015. He represents Senate District 5, which includes Montgomery, Perry, Polk and Scott counties and parts of Conway, Logan, Pike, Pope, Sebastian and Yell counties. He served in the Arkansas House of Representatives from 2009-2015. He is the owner of Rice Furniture in Waldron and a retired cattle farmer.

Rice said he is "a little bit" surprised he lost his bid for Senate president pro tempore-designate.

He described the Senate Republican Caucus' vote for Senate president pro tempore-designate as "a close vote," without providing details.

"Every vote matters," Rice said in an interview.

Of the Senate Republican Caucus vote for Senate president pro tempore-designate, Hester said "I knew it would be close."

He said the Senate Republican Caucus struggled over whom to elect from "two good guys who will lead with conviction and integrity."

Hester, who has been an ally of Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, said a good relationship between whoever is the Senate president pro tempore and the governor is in the best interest of the Senate Republican Caucus, the state Senate and Arkansas.

"I don't back away from having a great relationship with the governor," he said, adding that he will continue to work well with the governor.

In February, Rice said he was running for Senate president pro tempore-designate in part because "I think I have got some senior maturity I would like to share" and he has a sincere respect for the institution of the Senate and he wants to see the Senate "be its best."

At that time, Rice said he also wants Sanders and the executive branch that she leads to succeed and "help them be their best by being our best."

In March of 2022, the Arkansas Senate elected Hester as Senate president pro tempore-designate without any opposition after the then-27 member Senate Republican Caucus selected Hester as its nominee for the post over then-Senate President Pro Tempore Jimmy Hickey, R-Texarkana, and Sen. Kim Hammer, R-Benton.

During the organizational session after the November 2022 general election, the state Senate elected Hester as the Senate president pro tempore for the 94th General Assembly. At the start of the regular session in January 2023, the Senate voted to reaffirm that decision. Hickey's term as Senate president pro tempore started in January of 2021 and stopped at the end of December of 2023.

In April 2020, Hester lost his bid for Senate president pro tempore-designate to Hickey in the full Senate after the Senate Republican Caucus selected Hester as its nominee for the post.

After Republicans won control of the state House of Representatives for the first time in 138 years, House Democrats and a small band of Republicans in November of 2012 elected then-state Rep. Davy Carter, a Republican from Cabot, over Rice for House speaker-designate after ousting Rep. Darrin Williams, D-Little Rock, from the post. The vote, taken in secret, was 52-45 for Carter over Rice.

In January 2013, Carter was formally elected as House speaker, a post in which he served in 2013 and 2014, with Democrat Mike Beebe serving as Arkansas' governor.

The Senate Republican Caucus on Tuesday also re-elected Sen. Blake Johnson of Corning, over Senate Republican whip Ricky Hill of Cabot and Sen. Jim Dotson of Bentonville, as the Senate Republican leader.

The Senate Republican Caucus also elected Sen. Breanne Davis of Russellville over Sen. Tyler Dees of Siloam Springs as the Senate Republican whip.