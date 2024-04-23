Jason Boroughs, principal archaeologist at George Washington's home at Mount Vernon, Va., said "it actually smelled like cherry blossoms" when a team discovered two intact bottles that still had some of the cherries they contained when they were buried about 250 years ago in the basement.

Karen Bass, mayor of Los Angeles, and her family were not harmed when a man smashed a window and entered Getty House, her official residence, according to police, who said they took the suspect into custody without incident.

Erin Patterson, 49, faces murder and attempted murder charges as authorities say she served her ex-husband's parents and aunt poisonous mushrooms in a lunch at her home near Morwell, Australia, that killed them and led to a seven-week hospital stay for another guest.

Will Georgitis, a South Carolina diver, said, "Every moment from here on out is a blessing to me," after he survived being pinned by an alligator to the bottom of the Cooper River, where he had been looking for fossils.

Dan Sudbury, whose child attends Beacon Church of England Primary School in Liverpool, England, said, "Ten more minutes and there would have been a lot more kids in there" after a driver plowed through the wall of a classroom shortly before the start of school.

Nancy Gonzalez, a 71-year-old celebrity fashion designer, said, "Under pressure, I made poor decisions," before being sentenced to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty in Miami federal court on charges of smuggling crocodile handbags from her native Colombia.

Fawn Moser, interim director of the Topeka, Kan., zoo, said, "We are devastated by the loss of Karen," after the 5-year-old ostrich was euthanized after reaching beyond her exhibit's fence and swallowing an employee's keys.

Trudi Warner, who held a sign outside a London courthouse reminding jurors of their "absolute right to acquit a defendant according to your conscience" before a trial of climate activists in March 2023, cannot be charged with contempt of court, a judge ruled.

Debra Niemann, director of the Noe Valley Association, said the commode in a San Francisco square is "everything you could want in a public toilet" as residents celebrated the installation of a $1.7 million restroom at a "potty party" they called the Toilet Bowl.