Knicks go up 2-0 with furious rally

NEW YORK -- An eight-point lead was gone. The New York Knicks' edge in the series and home-court advantage seemed about to follow. Madison Square Garden had fallen nearly silent.

"I mean, it wasn't a good feeling," Donte DiVincenzo said.

Moments later, it was bedlam.

DiVincenzo made a go-ahead three-pointer with 13 seconds remaining after a desperate scramble, and New York beat the Philadelphia 76ers 104-101 on Monday night to take a 2-0 lead in their first-round playoff series.

The Knicks trailed by five points within the final 30 seconds before one of the most stunning rallies in playoff history, starting when Jalen Brunson finally got a shot to fall during an otherwise miserable shooting night.

Brunson's three-pointer from the corner bounced on the rim and fell in, cutting it to 101-99 with 27 seconds remaining. Josh Hart stole the ball from Tyrese Maxey to get the ball back for the Knicks, but DiVincenzo missed a three-pointer. Isaiah Hartenstein grabbed the rebound and passed it to OG Anunoby, who got it back to DiVincenzo, who hit the next one to make it 102-101.

"It was crazy, it was hectic, but at that point we had nothing to lose," Hart said. "Got to get as physical as we can and it panned out."

Hartenstein then blocked Maxey's drive, Anunoby made two free throws and the Knicks held on when Joel Embiid missed a three-pointer at the buzzer.

Brunson finished with 24 points despite going 8 for 29 from the field. Hart had 21 points and 15 rebounds, and DiVincenzo scored 19 points.

It was just the fourth time in the play-by-play era, dating to the 1996-97 season, a team won a playoff game after trailing by at least five points in the last 30 seconds, according to Sportradar. The others included Miami's series-saving rally against San Antonio in Game 6 of the 2013 NBA Finals, Golden State's overtime victory over New Orleans in Game 3 in 2015 en route to its first of three titles in four years and Kobe Bryant's game-winner to beat Phoenix in Game 4 of a first-round series in 2006.

Maxey had 35 points, 10 assists and 9 rebounds in a brilliant performance after he was ill earlier in the day and missed their morning shootaround. Embiid had 34 points and 10 rebounds.

Game 3 is Thursday in Philadelphia.

"We're going to win this series," Embiid said. "We know what we've got to fix and we did a better job today, so we're going to fix it. But we're the better team and we're going to keep fighting."

The 76ers appeared on the verge of going home happy after Maxey had 15 points in the fourth quarter. His three-pointer with 1:09 to play gave the 76ers a 100-96 lead and when Kyle Lowry made a free throw with 47 seconds to go, the crowd was as quiet as it had been all night.

"That's not a good feeling to lose that lead," DiVincenzo said. "The next day it's going to sting a little bit more."

A few minutes later the fans were chanting DiVincenzo's name deliriously after he had given the Knicks their first 2-0 lead in a playoff series since the first round against Boston in 2013.

"It was huge, it was loud as hell in there," DiVincenzo added.

And the sting goes to the 76ers.

"Got to put it behind us now," Maxey said. "You've got 48 hours to think about it and come up with a plan to get two at home."

Hartenstein chipped in 14 points and Anunoby had 10, but it was mostly the efforts of Brunson, Hart and DiVincenzo -- the three former Villanova Wildcats who will now head back to Philadelphia for the next two games.

Hart scored 19 in the first half to keep the Knicks close in a game they didn't lead for the first time until there were four minutes remaining in the third quarter.

Brunson was only 8 for 26 in Game 1 but had eight rebounds and six assists Monday.

Embiid played 39 minutes, rarely looking bothered by his surgically repaired left knee he appeared to reinjure in Game 1. But he and Maxey had little help, with Tobias Harris the only other Philadelphia player in double figures with 10 points.

CAVALIERS 96, MAGIC 86

CLEVELAND -- Through two games, the Cleveland Cavaliers have been tough guys in these playoffs.

This year, they're the bullies.

Donovan Mitchell scored 23 points, Jarrett Allen had 20 rebounds and Cleveland outlasted the Orlando Magic on Monday night in a second straight slugfest to take a 2-0 lead in their first-round Eastern Conference series.

It's been an impressive opening for the Cavs, who spent the regular season waiting for a chance to redeem themselves following last year's first-round exit against the New York Knicks, who punished Cleveland in five games.

The Cavs were labeled soft, especially Allen, who was criticized for saying "the lights were too bright." They've flipped the script so far.

"It's very satisfying," Allen said. "It shows that we've grown not only as a team but as individuals. We're not folding under pressure. We do have our moments, but as a whole I feel like we've taken a huge step."

Mitchell set the tone as the Cavs led from start to finish, just as they did in Game 1.

Evan Mobley added 17 points and Allen scored 16 -- with nine offensive rebounds -- for Cleveland. He's the third player in team history to get 20 rebounds in a playoff game, joining Kevin Love (21) and Brad Daugherty (20).

"It means a lot," Allen said. "It's good company."

Paolo Banchero scored 21 points and Franz Wagner 18 for the Magic, who have only come back to win one playoff series in 13 tries when losing the series opener. They're now in an even deeper hole.

"We've got to make shots, that's the name of the game," said Banchero, who was 9 of 20. "It's frustrating for everybody when you keep shooting and it's not going in. The way these two games have gone, I don't think anyone thinks this will continue when we come home."

