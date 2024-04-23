Knox flips from ’Cats to Hogs

Former Kentucky basketball commitment Karter Knox pledged to the University of Arkansas and Coach John Calipari on Monday afternoon.

He and his parents arrived in Fayetteville on Monday morning for an official visit. Being able to reunite with Calipari, as well as former Louisville coach and current Razorback associate head coach Kenny Payne, was a big motivation for him to commit to Arkansas.

"It's home, Cal moved here, I have Cal and KP, both of my uncles," Knox said. "I'm ready to hoop and win a national championship for this program."

Knox, who played for Overtime Elite this past season, committed to Calipari at Kentucky in early March before reopening his recruitment following reports of Calipari's move to Arkansas.

A McDonald's All-American, Knox was one of six members of the 2024 Kentucky class that was rated the No. 2 class nationally by on3.com.

Knox, 6-6, 224 pounds, averaged 23.1 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 43.8% from the field, 34% from three-point range and 63.2% from the free-throw line for RWE in Overtime league play.

Arkansas' practice facility and Walton Arena stood out during his first-ever first trip to Arkansas.

"I like the campus at Arkansas," he said. "The facility was crazy. It was my first time being in there. It was just mind blowing. I didn't know it was that nice. The arena is nice, the practice facility is nice. Everything is just perfect."

He is the younger brother of former Kentucky forward Kevin Knox, who was the No. 9 overall pick by the New York Knicks in the 2018 NBA Draft.

A consensus 4-star recruit, On3.com rates him No. 6 small forward and the No. 19 overall prospect in the nation for the 2024 class.

Knox noticed the Hogs' lone national championship came in 1994.

"They have only won one," he said. "They've only won one national championship and I'm trying to [get] another one up there."

Knox was the second-leading scorer on the Nike EYBL circuit during the regular season while averaging 21.2 points and shooting 54% from the field and 34% from beyond the three-point line last spring and summer. He also averaged 4.5 rebounds.

His father, Kevin Knox Sr., won a football national championship as a receiver at Florida State in 1993.

During the latter part of the recruiting process, Knox added Chicken Man to his Instagram profile.

"I love chicken, I love chicken, so hey, chicken man coming to town," Knox said. "What can I say?"

Knox, a native of Tampa, Fla., is the second commitment for Calipari since he was officially named Arkansas' new coach April 10. Big man Zvonimir Ivisic committed to the Razorbacks on April 15 after playing his freshman season at Kentucky.

The Razorbacks have 11 available scholarships remaining to fill the 13-scholarship limit.