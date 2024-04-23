Legislators OK official finding that Arkansas Board of Corrections lacked ability to hire outside legal counsel





Lawmakers voted Tuesday to formally find the Arkansas Board of Corrections lacked the ability to hire outside legal counsel in ongoing lawsuits against the governor and a former Department of Corrections secretary, and that the board violated the state's Freedom of Information Act.

The motion, made by Sen. Jonathan Dismang, R-Searcy, passed on a voice vote during a Joint Performance Review Committee meeting. The effort came a day after a similar motion failed.

The committee voted to adopt and submit findings and recommendations to the Arkansas Legislative Council as a result of its investigation.

The approved findings include:

The Board of Corrections operated with disregard for public transparency, including an apparent violation of the state's Freedom of Information Act and open meeting laws.

The board lacked the financial and statutory authority to enter into a contract with an outside legal attorney, Abtin Mehdizadegan, who is a partner in the Little Rock-based law firm of Hall Booth Smith P.C.

There were "perceived and discussed violations of laws," including open meeting laws.

Board members acknowledged a "lack of process" for their meetings and procurement efforts.

The approved motion also included a recommendation that in the event a contract for Mehdizadegan's legal services as rendered on an engagement letter signed Dec. 23 is presented for review and ratification before the Arkansas Legislative Council, the council not review the contract.

"I think everything written in it is to the point and factual," he said to the committee before their vote.

Dismang's motion was similar to one made by Sen. Jim Petty, R-Van Buren. The most significant difference between the motions was that Dismang excluded from his motion a recommendation that transcripts of Joint Performance Review Committee meetings that examined the Board of Corrections be sent to the state Department of Inspector General for further investigation.

The committee's examination of the Board of Corrections began when the Arkansas Legislative Council requested the body examine the board's business during a March 15 meeting. The council also had requested a review from the Legislative Joint Auditing Committee.

Board of Corrections members were asked to appear before the committee during its three previous meetings. Committee members questioned board members, Department of Corrections staff and Mehdizadegan about the board's processes. The committee also asked about the manner in which the board hired Mehdizadegan.

The Department of Corrections had asked the Legislative Council's Review Subcommittee on March 12 to ratify the board's contract with Mehdizadegan after state procurement director Ed Armstrong said ratification of the contract is required to make the contract a lawfully binding obligation on the state because it appeared public procurement processes were not followed.

Board of Corrections Chairman Benny Magness withdrew the body's contract with Mehdizadegan from consideration by the committee after Magness was unable to explain language that had been added to procurement documents

Lawmakers have questioned changes that were made to procurement documents and expressed concern over what appeared to be a lack of oversight by the board regarding those modifications.

Mehdizadegan was hired by the Board of Corrections less than a week before he filed a lawsuit on the board's behalf challenging two laws passed in last year's legislative session that the board contends weaken its authority in violation of Amendment 33 to the state constitution.

Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin later filed suit against the board, saying it violated the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act when it went into executive session to hire Mehdizadegan.

Griffin has appealed rulings in the lawsuits to the Arkansas Supreme Court.

One appeal is related to a Jan. 19 ruling by Pulaski County Circuit Judge Patricia James that, in part, levied a preliminary injunction against two laws that the board's suit contends violate the state constitution. Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is among defendants in that case.

The other concerns a Jan. 22 order from Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox's dismissal of Griffin's suit against the board.



