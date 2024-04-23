Hot Springs memory

Growing up in Garland County, our annual evening drive into town (Hot Springs) was looked forward to with great anticipation. Downtown Central Avenue was festooned with lighted garlands, draped above the intersections and partially obscuring the traffic lights. In my memory, that was not a problem, as most drivers were alert and careful--members of the Greatest Generation.

The "star" of the display was the Army-Navy Hospital, with its commanding presence high above the street. Ropes of yellow/white lights swept from a low, broad base, narrowing on its way to the topper: a shining star that seemed to explode from the tower.

Thank you, Mike Masterson, for bringing back that treasured memory as we head for another hot summer.

SUSAN KASPAR

North Little Rock

Cotton embarrassing

Sen. Tom Cotton embarrassed us again, this time encouraging violence on protesters. As many MAGA supporters often forget, we have this thing called the Bill of Rights. Under the rule of law, no one can be above these amendments. Our First Amendment to protest and assemble is pretty cut and dry.

As MLK, Gandhi, John Locke, and Jesus Christ believed, civil disobedience is the way to be heard when the majority has their ears plugged. Our founding fathers knew how to use it for injustice. Let's not forget that Cotton defended the attempted coup, most likely violated the Logan Act when he wrote a letter to Iran in hopes in destroying any chance of a nuclear agreement to protect the U.S. and Israel, and he urged Donald Trump to invoke the Insurrection Act and deploy the U.S. military against American citizens, who were mostly minorities.

As Cotton pokes his base with dreams of vigilante violence, I ask Arkansans to ask themselves: Is this were we want to be when Jesus comes back, throwing people off a bridge for protesting apartheid, genocide, or any other human-rights violation? Arrest protesters who block the streets, that's the whole point of the protest. But encourage mob violence? Hypocrisy has always plagued our political system. For a group that encouraged the use of rubber bullets and beanbag rounds on BLM protests, where were those tools on Jan. 6, 2021, protecting our most valued building in government?

I ask, somewhere out there in this deep-red state, is there a real conservative who believes in honesty, the rule of law, fiscal responsibility, and human dignity who will run against Cotton in 2026? Our children are listening, and they're getting a good dose of bigotry, with a side of unsympathetic egotism. Gen Z is quite progressive and I'm not sure conservative Arkansans want them to learn these negative traits from their opposition.

MICHAEL HUELS

Little Rock

Belly-laugh for letter

The letter titled "Solution for problem" to Gov. Sarah Sanders from David H. Lewis has absolutely made my day. I seldom belly-laugh while reading this page, but Thursday was an exception. High five, Mr. Lewis!

WILMA TROUT

Rogers

Accept responsibility

Native Americans will tell you in a New York minute that they experienced genocide at the hand of the Christian white men who wrested their lands from them. Then the white Christians enslaved a race of people they regarded as nearly animals and forced them to produce the wealth the white Christians enjoyed from the Indians' lands. There is no record of Black folk submitting applications in triplicate to be brutalized and fed meal 'n molasses while they toiled for their "owners." Kept uneducated as nearly as possible and, as such, more easily managed, the white Christians resorted to starting a civil war in order to retain their property. That's the state's right that mattered.

We (I'm one of them) elected a Black man twice as president--and Mitch McConnell said their whole endeavor from that point would be to defeat anything Obama was for--even if Republicans wanted it first. And they did as close to that as they could. Then the white Christians turned Republican and put Donald Trump in office. He turned out to be a disaster, but he hated the same folks they hated, so most of them have continued as advocates for him.

Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden both worked willingly as subservient to a Black man and as a result came under the cloud of their derision and hated for that. And the lying would-be autocrat that is a sycophant of Trump still was coronated governor because the better educated and likely far more capable candidate was clad in the Black skin he was born in. She could have done it with only a plugged nickel in her war chest. Vast numbers of white Christian Trumpists are presently threatening revolt and war if the government holds him to the same laws we are held to. And that's only a smidgen of what I could write, but won't.

Except that the forbidding of teaching the true, complete history of the whole country is proof that the white Christians aren't ready to accept responsibility for what they did!

KARL HANSEN

Hensley

Baseball overlooked

Re Wally Hall: Does your esteemed sports writer not know that we have a Razorback baseball team? They are in the top five in the USA. But if he mentions them, it's like an afterthought.

They are a talented, hardworking group of young men. Coach Dave Van Horn is a great baseball coach who takes his team to the SEC tournament every year and on to Omaha. I'm a Razorback fan of all the sports, but feel some are overlooked.

Thanks for letting me vent!

BRENDA TERRAL

Little Rock