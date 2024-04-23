Yoko Ono is this year's recipient of the Edward MacDowell Medal, a lifetime achievement prize previously given to Stephen Sondheim and Toni Morrison among others by artist residency program MacDowell. "There has never been anyone like her; there has never been work like hers," MacDowell board chair Nell Painter said of the artist, filmmaker and musician in a statement Sunday. "Over some seven decades, she has rewarded eyes, provoked thought, inspired feminists, and defended migrants through works of a wide-ranging imagination. Enduringly fresh and pertinent, her uniquely powerful oeuvre speaks to our own times, so sorely needful of her leitmotif: Peace." Ono's son, Sean Ono Lennon, said in a statement that the medal was "an incredible honor." "The history and list of past recipients is truly remarkable. It makes me very proud to see her art appreciated and celebrated in this way," he said. Ono, 91, first became known as part of the avant-garde Fluxus movement of the 1960s, then reached international fame after meeting John Lennon, to whom she was married from 1969 until his death in 1980. Over the past 40 years, Ono has had a busy career as a visual and recording artist, her albums including "Season of Glass," "Starpeace" and "Take Me to the Land of Hell."

Actor Kevin Bacon returned to the Utah high school where the cult classic movie "Footloose" was filmed more than 40 years ago. Bacon danced his way to a stage on a Payson High School athletic field Saturday to greet students before what likely was the final prom held at the school, which is set to be torn down next spring. "You talked me into it," Bacon said, according to video posted by Salt Lake City's ABC 4. "It's great to see that kind of commitment to anything. I also think that it's amazing to see the power that this movie has had to bring people together." Bacon starred in "Footloose" as a Chicago teen who moved to a small town and fought its ban on dancing. Payson High School students ended Saturday with a "Footloose"-themed prom, just as the movie ended. Principal Jesse Sorenson said students for years have tried to persuade Bacon to visit. What started as lighthearted appeals on social media turned into a communitywide campaign to partner with Bacon's charity, Sorenson said. Students agreed to help put together 5,000 care packages for the charity, SixDegrees, to convince Bacon to visit. Students for weeks worked to raise money and donations of toiletries, clothing and other items to go in the backpacks, Sorenson said. On Saturday, Bacon helped fill the bags alongside students and community members. Sorenson said DJs always play the song "Footloose" at proms, and students recreate the film's iconic dance.