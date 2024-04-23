Grant takes winery

to 100% solar power

Rusty Tractor Vineyards' winery is now 100% solar-powered, as is their event center. Funding for the solar project for the business came in part from U.S. Department of Agriculture's Rural Energy for America Program grants.

Co-owner Doug Meyer said in a statement that the grant-funded solar panels and energy efficiency improvements helped pay for new lighting, heating, ventilation, air-conditioning, insulation and more at the winery in Pulaski County.

"Between the two grants we have saved over $20,000 in energy costs. The savings helped us create two new jobs and saved one job," Meyer said. "It was truly instrumental for us surviving covid when we had almost no events for 18 months. Our partnership with [USDA] Rural Development Arkansas has been a game-changer for our business."

The USDA announced eight additional Rural Energy for America Program grants for Arkansas recipients worth a combined $307,000 earlier this month. Dozens of farms and rural businesses have received money from the program, which was expanded under the Inflation Reduction Act.

The Rural Energy for America Program grants up to $500,000 for energy efficiency projects and $1 million for renewable energy systems with a 50% federal share. The next application windows close on June 30 and Sept. 30.

-- Aaron Gettinger

USPS plans April 23

Forrest City job fair

The U.S. Postal Service is hosting a job fair on Tuesday in Forrest City to recruit rural mail carriers, who would receive a starting salary of $20.38 per hour.

The job fair is scheduled for 2-4 p.m. at the Forrest City post office at 621 E. Broadway. Potential applicants must have a valid state driver's license and demonstrate a safe driving record.

Immediate hiring opportunities are available and attendees at the event will be given more information about open positions and receive help in applying. Carrier jobs include delivery and collection of mail, working when regular carriers have scheduled days off or vacation days. New hires also would work in offices to sells stamps, supplies and money orders.

-- Andrew Moreau

Arkansas Index rises

6.88, ends at 892.47

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 892.47, up 6.88 points.

"Snapping a five-day losing streak, the S&P 500 closed higher on Monday as investors look towards a heavy week of Big Tech earnings this week that could reignite the market," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

Shares of Dillard's, Inc. rose 2.2% to lead the index.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.