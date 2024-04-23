North Little Rock police ID victim in homicide on Locust Street

The North Little Rock Police Department has identified the man who was fatally shot Thursday evening on Locust Street.

That victim was 29-year-old Deonte Lambert of North Little Rock, police said in a news release on Tuesday.

Officers found Lambert dead from at least one gunshot wound after they responded to a shooting just after 8:30 p.m. at the Homes at Pine Crossing near the 1700 block of Locust Street.

Police have asked that anyone with information about the shooting contact the department's tip line by calling (501) 680-8439 or Detective Cody Stroud by calling (501) 975-8771.