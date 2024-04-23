FOOTBALL

Denver trades for Wilson

A person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Monday the New York Jets have traded quarterback Zach Wilson to the Denver Broncos. The Jets are sending Wilson and a seventh-round pick in this week's draft to the Broncos for a sixth-rounder, the person said. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the teams haven't announced the deal. NFL Network first reported the trade. The Jets are parting ways with Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft, after just three disappointing seasons. New York is also expected to pay a portion of Wilson's $5.5 million salary for this season. Wilson came to the Jets with massive expectations after he was selected out of BYU because of his exceptional athletic ability and knack for making throws on the run from various arm angles. But he struggled mightily in his first two seasons in New York before the Jets acquired Aaron Rodgers to be their starter last offseason. When Rodgers went down for the season with a torn left Achilles tendon four snaps into his debut, Wilson took over as the starter again.

Ryan officially retires

Matt Ryan has called it a career. Ryan officially announced his retirement as a player after putting up Hall of Fame-worthy numbers over his long career with the Atlanta Falcons but coming up shy of a Super Bowl championship. His decision to retire was not a surprise, given the quarterback had not played since a single disappointing season with the Indianapolis Colts in 2022. Ryan, who turns 39 next month, threw for 62,792 yards and 381 touchdowns in his career, quickly becoming the face of the Falcons during the most successful era in franchise history. He ranks seventh in NFL history for passing yards, ninth in career TD passes and won the league MVP award in 2016 when he guided the Falcons to only their second Super Bowl appearance in franchise history.

Chiefs award extensions

The Kansas City Chiefs announced Monday that they signed Coach Andy Reid, General Manager Brett Veach and Team President Mark Donovan to contract extensions. The team did not say how long the deals would last or provide any other details, saying in a statement only that "the leadership team of the Chiefs will remain in place for the long-term future." The Chiefs have won seven consecutive AFC West titles, four conference championships and three Super Bowl titles, including the past two. They also have been in six consecutive AFC championship games.

BASKETBALL

Ex-Husker coach denies claim

Former Nebraska women's basketball assistant coach Chuck Love has denied ever having a sexual relationship with former Cornhuskers player Ashley Scoggin but acknowledged in a court document he did meet with her late at night in a Lincoln parking lot to discuss a problem she was having. Scoggin has filed a federal lawsuit claiming her relationship with Love turned sexual and caused Scoggin to fear retaliation if she refused to engage in it. The lawsuit named Love, the university's Board of Regents, women's head basketball Coach Amy Williams and former Athletic Director Trev Alberts as defendants.

Nets hire Fernandez

Jordi Fernandez was hired Monday as coach of the Brooklyn Nets, who are looking to bounce back after missing the playoffs for the first time in six years. The Nets finished 32-50 and fired Jacque Vaughn at the All-Star break. Kevin Ollie finished out the season as the interim coach. Fernandez spent the last two seasons as associate head coach of the Sacramento Kings, helping them reach the playoffs last year for the first time since 2006. The native of Badalona, Spain, also coaches Canada's men's national team, leading the country to a bronze medal last year in the Basketball World Cup.

HOCKEY

Ruff re-joins Sabres

Lindy Ruff is returning to Buffalo for a second stint as coach of the Sabres. General Manager Kevyn Adams announced the hiring Monday. Ruff coached the Sabres from 1997-2013 and was the last person to guide them to the playoffs. Buffalo fired Don Granato after missing the playoffs for a fourth consecutive season with him in charge. The Sabres haven't made the playoffs since 2011, the longest drought in the league. Ruff coached the New Jersey Devils the past three seasons before being fired in March.

BASEBALL

Twins demote Varland

The Minnesota Twins have sent struggling starting pitcher Louie Varland to Class AAA St. Paul and reinstated right fielder Max Kepler from the 10-day injured list. Varland was 0-4 with a 9.18 ERA in four starts. He allowed 4 runs on 3 hits and 4 walks in 2 2/3 innings on Sunday in a 6-1 loss to Detroit. Kepler missed 13 games because of a bruised right knee. He went 4 for 10 with three walks on a three-game rehabilitation assignment for St. Paul. Kepler had just 1 hit with 1 walk and 6 strikeouts in 20 at-bats before the injury.

GOLF

Korda backs out of tourney

Nelly Korda is putting her bid for a historic sixth straight victory on hold. The LGPA golfer has officially withdrawn from the JM Eagle LA Championship, which begins Thursday at Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles. Korda tied Nancy Lopez and Annika Sorenstam with her fifth straight win last weekend at the Chevron Championship in Houston, the year's first major. Korda says she's "definitely feeling exhausted" and needs to get some rest so she can be ready for the remainder of the LPGA season.

ATHLETICS

Mediation ordered for FSU, ACC

A Tallahassee judge has ordered Florida State and the ACC to enter mediation in hopes of settling a high-profile lawsuit. Judge John C. Cooper technically approved the ACC's motion to dismiss but gave FSU seven days to amend its complaint because the university needs more specificity regarding key facts. Cooper ordered the sides to begin mediation within 120 days. But a mediator cannot force an agreement, so the case could end up back in court. The Seminoles are pushing to exit the ACC and explore a more lucrative landing spot, potentially the Big Ten.