100 years ago

April 23, 1924

FAYETTEVILLE -- "Agri Day," the annual celebration and Fair for the Agricultural College of University of Arkansas will be held here Wednesday, April 30. "Agri Day" was founded nine years ago by the Agricultural College here, it advertises the work and progress of the college, shows the work being done and affords to the students and enjoyable holiday. By bringing the extension workers, vocational instructors, and other state agents of the college into direct touch with the work, it secures better co-operation and service for the state.

50 years ago

April 23, 1974

The Arkansas Black Political Caucus is training what its leader describes as "a small army" and is equipping it with an arsenal that reportedly includes machine guns. Everett E. Shelton, 28, head of the Caucus and parent nonprofit organization, Arkansas Peoples Corporation for Self Help (APCSH), said the men constitute a "self defense unit" for an antidrug program the Caucus is developing in Pulaski County.

25 years ago

April 23, 1999

Royal Oaks Drive may again live up to its name if Tamara Morgan has anything to do with it. Morgan, whose family lost nearly all the trees on its wooded six acres on Royal Oaks in the 1997 tornadoes, stopped by MacArthur Park on Thursday to collect free seedlings in honor of Earth Day. The seedlings -- some with stems as slender as drink-mixing straws -- will take some time to fill in the property once shaded by trees taller than the Morgans' home in southwest Little Rock. The 600 sticklike trees Morgan took home were some of 1,200 northern red oaks, water oaks, pin oaks, saw-tooth oaks and redbuds given away Thursday afternoon by the Arkansas Forestry Commission. Also sponsoring the tree donations were the Arkansas Forestry Association, Little Rock Parks and Recreation Department, Entergy Corp., Arkansas Urban and Community Forestry Council and Georgia-Pacific Corp.

10 years ago

April 23, 2014

Not Cirque du Soleil ... proudly presented Michael Jackson: The Immortal World Tour at North Little Rock's Verizon Arena to an audience of 2,659 on Tuesday night. The two-hour show, which has been touring since 2011, is a synthesis of the late King of Pop's music and his video likeness with the finesse of 49 international dancers, musicians and acrobats. The show of exhilarating lights, fanciful outfits and evolving sets included iconic appearances by a Bubbles-esque chimp, not to mention a giant pair of tapping loafers and a sprightly sparkly glove during "Beat It." Unfortunate LED light suit malfunctions detracted from the human starry night effect of "Human Nature." But a true-to-video "Thriller," accented by flying mummies (and highlighting the skill of a one-legged dancer), was a thrill.