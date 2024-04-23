Pulaski County judge orders landlord Imran Bohra to pay $20,000 penalty

A Pulaski County Circuit Court judge on Tuesday agreed to enforce a $20,000 civil penalty against Central Arkansas landlord Imran Bohra and his firm, Entropy Systems, Inc.

The office of Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin filed a petition to enforce a 2022 consent judgment in January, alleging that Bohra and his company failed to inform tenants of their right to file a complaint with the attorney general's office via an addendum on all leases as required.

When the two sides entered into the consent judgment, enforcement of the $20,000 penalty had been suspended upon the condition that the defendants comply with its terms.

In addition to directing the defendants to pay the civil penalty, the order from Circuit Judge Herbert Wright bars them from entering into new leases until the addendum has been added and the penalty is paid in full.

"After years of failing to follow the law and blatantly disregarding an order to notify tenants of their rights to file complaints to my office, Mr. Bohra and his company, Entropy Systems, Inc., are being held accountable," Griffin said in a statement issued Tuesday.

The order "sends a message to those who engage in deceptive tactics against Arkansas consumers: We will stop you," he added. "I thank Assistant Attorney General Reid Adkins and our Public Protection Division for their diligence on this matter."