Riders rock, roll and splash at Devil’s Den bike festival

Today at 1:00 a.m.

by Flip Putthoff

No one has been leading group rides at the annual Ozark Mountain Bike Festival more than Bob Cable (left) of the Fayetteville area. Cable took part in a group ride 35 years ago at the first festival and has been a ride leader ever since. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)
No one has been leading group rides at the annual Ozark Mountain Bike Festival more than Bob Cable (left) of the Fayetteville area. Cable took part in a group ride 35 years ago at the first festival and has been a ride leader ever since. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

Riders at the annual Ozark Mountain Bike Festival at Devil's Den State Park explore some of the most scenic trails in the Ozarks.

Some find themselves up a creek, but don't need a paddle.

The

Upcoming Events