Sex offender arrested at Greenwood school

GREENWOOD -- Police arrested a Level 3 sex offender Friday after he trespassed onto Greenwood Public School grounds, according to a Facebook post shared on the police department's page.

According to the post, the school resource officer was made aware that the offender, Scott Allen Nell, was on the school property. After reviewing video surveillance, officials determined that Nell, 51, was on the premises illegally. Police then arrested him for failure to comply with the requirements of the Arkansas Sex Offender Registration Act of 1997.

Nell was convicted of second-degree sexual assault in Mississippi County Circuit Court in 2006.

Police said in the post that they will work with the school security, administration and resource officers to contact the families of any student who may have come into contact with Nell.

The inmate report for Sebastian County shows that Nell has been charged with four counts and has a bond set at $25,000.