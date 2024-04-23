Six people, including two minors, killed in separate crashes on state roads

Six people, including two minors, were killed in four separate car crashes on state roads, according to preliminary crash reports state police.

A minor was killed in a Lonoke County crash on Monday, a preliminary crash report from the Arkansas State Police stated.

The crash happened just after 3:45 p.m. near Wheat Lane, troopers said.

The minor, whose identiy was not immediately released, was killed after the 2007 GMC they were driving on Arkansas 89 lost control and went off the road, struck a culvert, became airborne and then rolled, the report stated.

Troopers at the scene of the crash reported that roads were dry and the weather was clear.

One man was killed and a woman was injured in a Polk County crash on Arkansas 8 just before 1 a.m. on Sunday, another report from state police said.

Gregory Brewer, 26, of Mena died after the 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe he was driving went off the road and hit a tree, the report stated.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the county coroner's office, the report said.

A 29-year-old Mena woman was injured in the crash and taken to a hospital to be treated, troopers said.

Troopers reported that the weather was cloudy and the roads were dry at the time of the crash.

Three people were killed and one was injured in a crash in Washington County on Thursday around 7:15 a.m., a preliminary crash report from the Farmington Police Department stated.

40-year-old Stephen Kaufmann of Fayetteville and a minor died after the 2016 Acura they were in crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a 2017 Chevrolet head-on and then sideswiped a 2021 Nissan, the report said.

Jennifer Kelley, 44, of Farmington was in the Chevrolet and died as well, police said.

Another minor that was in the vehicle with Kelley was injured, the report stated.

Officers at the scene reported that roads and weather were clear at the time of the crash.

A West Memphis pedestrian was killed after being struck by two cars in Crittenden County on Interstate 40 on Wednesday evening, a crash report from the state police said.

John Powell, 67, of West Memphis was crossing I-40 around 11:52 p.m. when he was struck by a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado and then a 2020 Mack TT, the report stated.

The weather was clear and roads were dry at the time of the crash, troopers reported.

At least 144 people have died this year on state roads, according to reports published by the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.