State Board of Election Commissioners passes an emergency rule barring electronic signatures on voter registration forms

The State Board of Election Commissioners approved an emergency rule Tuesday that bars election officials from accepting voter registration forms signed with an electronic signature.

The rule comes after non-profit Get Loud Arkansas helped registered voters with electronic signatures, prompting conflicting views on the legality of the practice from the State Board of Election Commissioners and the attorney general's office, which said it was legal.

Instead, under the emergency rule voters will have to register to vote by signing their name with a pen in what is referred to as a "wet signature."

Chris Madison, director of the State Board of Election Commissioners, said the rule change is meant to create uniform policy across the state's 75 counties, as some clerks accepted electronic signatures for voter registration forms while others did not.

"What we want to do is create uniformity across the state, so that if I apply in one place it's the same way that if I apply in another place," Madison told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

The emergency rule and its accompanying declaratory order state Amendment 51 of the Arkansas Constitution, which established the state's voter registration regime, only allows for certain state agencies -- the Office of Driver Services, state revenue offices, public assistance and state-funded disability programs -- to accept electronic signatures. The emergency rule included an amendment proposed by Bilenda Harris-Ritter, the Republican Party designee on the board, adding "as set forth in Amendment 51."

The seven-member State Board of Election Commissioners unanimously approved the rule without any discussion. The measure is an emergency rule that will last for 120 days while election officials work on a a permanent rule.

The board consists of Secretary of State John Thurston and designees appointed by the House speaker, Senate president pro tempore, the Republican Party, the Democratic Party and two designees from the governor.

After the brief 17-minute meeting, Joyce Elliot, director of Get Loud Arkansas and a former Democratic state senator, said the new rule "amounts to voter suppression."

"I will suggest to you there is an emergency here, but the emergency is doing something about making sure we address the problems of Arkansas of suppressing the vote," Elliot said.

Get Loud Arkansas says its mission is to increase voter participation in the Natural State by helping Arkansans register to vote. The organization uses a tablet to help registered voters, where an applicant fills out the form and signs with their finger or a stylus on a touch screen. The non-profit then mails the application to the county clerk.

Elliot said the group uses forms from the Secretary of State's office to assist voters with their registration.

"We are not creating a form. We are not registering people to vote," Elliot said. "We're simply helping them fill out that application, that is it. What could be wrong with that?"

The organization has cited a recent opinion from Attorney General Tim Griffin which stated "an electronic signature or mark is generally valid under Arkansas law." The Attorney General's office added for the purpose of voter registration the digital signature must be on a form created and distributed by the Arkansas Secretary of State's office.

The opinion said Amendment 51 "does not contain any restrictions on how a 'signature or mark' may be made," and that state and federal law generally consider electronic signatures to be valid.

According to the the National Conference of State Legislatures, 42 states, the District of Columbia and Guam allow for some form of online voter registration.

In February, Thurston wrote to the state's county clerks telling them "I strongly recommend that counties do not accept voter registration applications executed by electronic signature."

Pulaski County Clerk Terri Hollingsworth, one of the county clerks who permitted electronic signatures, joined Elliot at the news conference Tuesday, saying the new rule barring electronic signatures "leaves more questions" than answers.

For election officials, it is a better guard against voter fraud, particularly for absentee ballots, Madison said.

"In the election process, the signature is not just affirmation that I am a qualified voter, but it's a point of identity," he said.

Madison also said "if somebody doesn't think we did it right, they're more than welcome to take us to court."

When asked whether the group plans to file a lawsuit, Elliot said "that's something we have under consideration, but we haven't made any definitive decisions about that."