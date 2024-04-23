GOLF

Lewis to join Hall of Fame

Former University of Arkansas All-American and NCAA individual champion Stacy Lewis will be inducted into the College Sports Communicators Academic All-America Hall of Fame with the 2024 class.

Lewis, a four-time All-American, won the medalist title at the 2007 NCAA Championships.

A two-time winner of women's majors, Lewis owns 13 LPGA victories and was the 2014 player of the year and money list winner.

Lewis also holds the UA record with 13 career wins, including six during her senior season of 2007-08 to earn SEC player of the year honors.

"We are so proud of Stacy Lewis for her induction into the CSC Academic All-America Hall of Fame," UA Coach Shauna Taylor said in a statement.

Lewis, the 2005 SEC freshman of the year, also earned the 2008 SEC Scholar-Athlete of the year award.

The Academic All-America Hall of Fame was created in 1988.

She will join former Stanford quarterback Andrew Luck, former Denison University pitcher James Clear and former Mount Union wrestler Steve Harter in this year's class, which will be inducted at the annual CSC convention in Las Vegas on June 10 in conjunction with the All-Star Night of Honors presented by ESPN.

-- Tom Murphy

UALR men in first after two rounds

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock men's golf team will enter the final round of stroke play in the OVC Championship with the lead after combining to shoot a 9-under 279 on Monday in Muscle Shoals, Ala.

The Trojans are at 6-under through the first two rounds, seven shots ahead of Tennessee Tech at 1-over. Tennessee-Martin (+8), Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (+13) and Morehead State (+25) round out the top five in the team race.

UALR junior Archie Smith leads the individual race at 6-under, four strokes ahead of teammate Matteo Cristoni, Tennessee Tech's Haden Maxwell and Tenn.-Martin's Dax Isbell.

The third round is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. Central today.

FOOTBALL

'Snaxx' Johnson enters transfer portal

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas football team has likely lost a key starter as defensive back Lorando "Snaxx" Johnson has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

His intention to enter the portal was initially reported 247Sports.com.

Johnson, who transferred in last season from Baylor, made 11 starts last season -- six at cornerback and five at nickel back.

The 6-foot, 195-pounder from Lancaster, Texas, ranked ninth on the team with 29 tackles last season. He also had 4 tackles for loss, 5 pass breakups, 1 sack and 1 interception, which he returned 20 yards for a touchdown against Texas A&M.

Johnson opened spring as the top nickel back and stayed there through much of the 15 practices. However, about midway through spring Tennessee transfer Doneiko Slaughter began earning reps with the starters and he was with the top unit at nickel back for the Red-White game on April 13.

Johnson would be the fifth Arkansas player among its top 11 tacklers in 2023 with eligibility remaining to hit the transfer portal since the end of a 4-8 season, following Jaheim Thomas (90 tackles), Chris Paul (74) Jordan Crook (28) and Taurean Carter (25).

He is the fifth known Razorback to enter the transfer portal since the Red-White Game on April 13, following tailback Isaiah Augustave, quarterback Jacolby Criswell, punter Max Fletcher and offensive lineman Paris Patterson.

BASKETBALL

A-State adds La.-Lafayette transfer

Arkansas State added to its roster for next season as it picked up a commitment from Louisiana-Lafayette transfer Kobe Julien on Monday. Julien led the Ragin' Cajuns in scoring last season, averaging 17.3 points per game.

Julien was named second-team All-Sun Belt last season. A 6-6 small forward from Baton Rouge, Julien decided to stay within the conference and join the rival Red Wolves for his final year of eligibility.

"You have to step out of your comfort zone to grow. Next chapter," Julien posted on X Monday afternoon.

MOTOR SPORTS

Sprint car series comes to West Memphis

The High Limit Racing sprint car series is scheduled to make its first in-state visit tonight at Riverside International Speedway in West Memphis.

The 410 sprint car series is owned and operated by Kyle Larson, the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion, who is currently the Cup Series points leader, and Brad Sweet, the five-time World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series champion. Both Larson and Sweet are scheduled to be among the drivers competing tonight.

The series roster that includes many of the nation's top sprint car drivers will also be on hand, as will a strong selection of regional racers. Among those will be Landon Crawley, the 16-year-old from Benton who is competing for the World of Outlaws Rookie of the Year title this season.

Tonight's main event will pay $20,000 to win and $1,500 to start.

Grandstand gates open at 4 p.m. and hot laps begin at 6:30 p.m. Reserved grandstand admission is $45, adult genteral admission is $40 and children aged 6-12 get in for $20. Kids 5 and under get in free. Pit passes are $50.

The event will also air live on the subscription service FloRacing.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services