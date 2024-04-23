Suarez runs scoreless streak to 25 innings vs. Reds

CINCINNATI -- Ranger Suarez allowed two hits in seven innings and Kody Clemens hit a three-run homer as the Philadelphia Phillies extended their winning streak to seven games with a 7-0 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Monday night.

Suarez (4-0) ran his scoreless streak to 25 innings. He's won his last four starts, including a 112-pitch shutout against Colorado last Tuesday. This time, he yielded 2 singles, struck out 5 and walked 1.

Gregory Soto and Jeff Hoffman completed the two-hitter for Philadelphia's fourth shutout this season, tying Cleveland for most in the majors.

Cincinnati was blanked for the first time.

Philadelphia Manager Rob Thomson said after the complete game less than a week ago, he planned to limit Suarez to 80 pitches. The left-hander came out after 88.

"That was a pullback game for Ranger," Thomson said. "He could have kept going, I'm sure. It's a long year. We want to make sure we're taking care of him."

Suarez attributed his string of strong innings to finding the formula for mixing his pitches successfully.

"As always I tried to mix up my pitches, especially my changeup. I don't throw hard, so those are the things I have to do," the 28-year-old Venezuelan said through an interpreter. "I have to mix up my pitches so I can get hitters off balance and get the outs."

Minus slugger Bryce Harper, the Phillies put up runs on sacrifice flies in the second and third, then scored another in the fourth on a groundout.

They added one in the fifth when Kyle Schwarber led off with a walk and came around on J.T. Realmuto's double down the left-field line.

Clemens, promoted from Class AAA Lehigh Valley on Monday to play first base when Harper went on paternity leave, homered to right off Casey Legumina in the ninth.

Hunter Greene (0-2) permitted four runs on seven hits and struck out seven in seven innings for the Reds.

"Overall, I thought I pitched well," said Greene, whose fastball velocity was consistently hitting the high 90s. "Did a better job of attacking the zone. I have to do a better job of getting the first guy out. I think that is what threw off those three or four innings."

Bryson Stott had two RBIs for Philadelphia, which has scored at least seven runs in five straight games.

PIRATES 4, BREWERS 2 Oneil Cruz broke out of a slump with three hits, rookie Jared Jones allowed one run in six innings and Pittsburgh ended its skid at six games, beating Milwaukee 4-2 and halting its four-game win streak.

BRAVES 3, MARLINS 0 Travis d'Arnaud hit his fifth home run in four games and Bryce Elder pitched 6 2/3 spotless innings in his return from the minors as Atlanta beat the Miami. David Fletcher capped a three-run fourth with an RBI single to help Atlanta win for the seventh time in eight games.

CARDINALS 5, DIAMONDBACKS 3 Nolan Gorman snapped an 0-for-19 slump with a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning that gave St. Louis a victory over Arizona. It was the fourth home run this season for Gorman, who entered as a defensive replacement in the eighth.

PADRES 3, ROCKIES 1 Dylan Cease permitted one hit in seven dominant innings and pinch-hitter Tyler Wade singled home the tiebreaking run in the eighth, sending San Diego to a victory over struggling Colorado. Cease struck out eight and walked none, allowing only one baserunner in a 90-pitch outing.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

TIGERS 7, RAYS 1 Tarik Skubal struck out nine over six scoreless innings, Mark Canha and Parker Meadows homered, and Detroit beat Tampa Bay. Detroit improved to 9-3 on the road this season.

TWINS 7, WHITE SOX 0 Max Kepler had two hits and three RBI in his return from the injured list and Minnesota beat Chicago. Chris Paddack struck out 10 in seven innings to win as starter for the first time in nearly two years.

BLUE JAYS 5, ROYALS 3 Bo Bichette had a bases-clearing triple, Daulton Varsho hit a two-run homer and Toronto beat Kansas City. The Jays have won seven of nine. The Royals lost their third straight at home after winning their previous nine at Kauffman Stadium.