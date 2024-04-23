Top recruits reportedly looking to visit Arkansas, Calipari

Arkansas looks to be set to host two of the top basketball recruits available, according to On3.com.

On3.com’s Joe Tipton reports Tennessee transfer Jonas Aidoo is set to visit Arkansas Coach John Calipari.

Tipton reported Baylor has hosted Aidoo on a visit, while North Carolina and Ole Miss are other schools in the running for his services. On3.com rates him the No. 5 overall transfer in the portal.

The former 4-star prospect averaged 11.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game this season for the Volunteers while starting 36 games. He earned Associated Press first-team All- SEC honors.

Aidoo started 9 of 35 games during the 2022-23 season while averaging 5.1 points and 4.9 rebounds and blocking 44 shots.

Aidoo was rated a 4-star recruit by three recruiting series while Rivals listed him as a 5-star prospect, the No. 2 center and No. 25 overall recruit in the nation for the 2021 class as a senior at Liberty Heights Athletic Institute in Charlotte, N.C.

Former Kentucky forward commitment Billy Richmond is expected to officially visit the Hogs on Wednesday.

On3.com’s Jamie Shaw reported the visit to Fayetteville.

Richmond, 6-6, 200 pounds, of Camden, N.J., picked the Wildcats and Coach John Calipari over Memphis, Alabama and LSU in December. Richmond reopened his recruitment after Calipari was hired by Arkansas on April 10.

A consensus 4-star recruit, Richmond averaged 17.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists while playing for the N.J. Scholars on the Nike EYBL circuit last year while shooting 60% from two-point range.

His father played for Calipari at Memphis in 2003 and 2004.

247Sports reports former Kentucky signee and 5-star center Jayden Quaintance has eliminated Arkansas from his list of schools.