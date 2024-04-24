12-run inning allows Cabot to roll by Little Rock Central

For the second time this season, Cabot's softball team put together a dominant performance to beat Little Rock Central.

The Lady Panthers cruised to a 17-1 win Tuesday at Little Rock Fair High School as the 15-run rule was applied after three innings.

In the first inning, Cabot (21-5, 9-2 6A-Central) was the beneficiary of three walks that aided in scoring four runs. Hitting was also at a premium for Cabot for the entirety of the game.

Payton Nicholson hit an inside-the-park home run to deep right field to put the Lady Panthers up 4-0.

Central (8-9, 3-7) would score its lone run in the bottom of the first. Kinley Morrow led off with a single, then scored after an errant pick-off attempt to third allowed her to sprint home.

That would prove to be the lone blemish for Cabot, and it wouldn't be long after before it put the game out of reach.

Twelve hits would help manufacture a 12-run top of the second inning for the Lady Panthers. The lineup would cycle through twice as the Lady Tigers struggled to get an out. Six different Lady Panthers recorded at least two hits in that inning alone to help make it 16-1 heading into the third.

Cabot starting pitcher Aimsley Justice would leave no doubt in the bottom of the third as she struck out the side to end the game. Justice finished with five strikeouts in three innings to pick up the win.

Lady Panthers Coach Chris Cope spoke to what a sizeable win like this would do for the team going forward.

"[Tuesday] we got out here and had fun," Cope said. "We had some good swings and some good at-bats. It helps us for the next couple days in getting ready for Bryant on Friday."

Cabot entered the game in second place of the 6A-Central Conference standings, where it's tied with Conway. However, the Lady Panthers hold the tiebreaker for seeding purposes when postseason play begins next month.

"We have a few more conference games left, and this keeps us in the second spot," Cope said. "Hopefully it gives us momentum going into these next three."

With Bryant being 1 1/2 games ahead in the standings, Cabot has a chance to split the season series with the Lady Hornets on Friday. Central, which has lost two straight games, sits in fifth place in the 6A-Central standings with a road game against Conway up next.