14 teams will compete in Arkansas Quiz Bowl state finals on Saturday

The Arkansas Quiz Bowl featuring high school student teams across the state will compete in state finals on Saturday.

The quiz bowl will be broadcast live on Arkansas PBS in two parts: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. A total of 14 teams in seven conferences will compete for scholarship money and for the chance to represent Arkansas in national tournaments, Arkansas PBS stated in a news release.

The first round of morning matches, in order of appearance, is as follows:

4A — Trumann High School vs. Arkadelphia High School.

5A — Magnolia High School vs. Batesville High School Charter.

3A — Mountain View High School vs. Atkins High School.

7A — Little Rock Central High School vs. Rogers Heritage High School.

The afternoon schedule is:

6A — Russellville High School vs. Catholic High School for Boys.

1A — Sacred Heart Catholic School vs. Norfork High School.

2A — Haas Hall Academy Bentonville vs. Life Way Christian School.

In a series of questions, players display their knowledge in seven subjects: literature, mathematics, science, history, art, music and economics.

Each match will last for about one hour on Saturday.

The competition is organized by the Arkansas Governor's Quiz Bowl Association, which works with the Arkansas Activities Association, the state's governing body for most extra-curricular scholastic activities. As such, academic competitions are regulated in much the same way as athletic events.

To reach the senior high finals on Saturday, teams competed in regional quiz bowls March 2 and senior high state rounds on April 13, according to the Arkansas Governor's Quiz Bowl Association website.

Livestreaming for Saturday's competition is available at myarpbs.org/live. Matches will also be available a week later at myarpbs.org/quizbowl, Arkansas PBS said in a news release.