2 women killed in ATV accident in Brinkley

Two women were killed in an ATV wreck in Brinkley before dawn Wednesday, a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police states.

Lacesha Morman, 43, of Little Rock and Alexis Wallin, 42, of Wynne were killed around 4:34 a.m. Wednesday after their Kawasaki ATV veered off Grand Avenue in Brinkley and crashed into a tree, according to the report.

Investigators could not determine who was driving the ATV, the report states.

A trooper investigating the crash reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.