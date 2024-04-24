5-star lists Arkansas basketball as top option

Class of 2025 5-star prospect Will Riley has narrowed his list to five options, according to Joe Tipton of On3.com.

Riley, 6-8, 180 pounds, of The Phelps School in Malvern, Penn. will look at Arkansas, Alabama, Arizona and Kentucky for his college options and will also consider the National Basketball League.

He previously listed Duke, Michigan, UCLA, and Villanova as his top schools but didn't include them in his latest cut, said Tipton.

Tipton reports Riley, a Canada native, is planning to visit Alabama and Kentucky in the near future.

Playing for UPLAY Canada during the two Nike EYBL April sessions of last year, Riley averaged about 21.5 points per game.

On3.com rates him the No. 2 small forward and the No. 9 overall recruit in the nation in his class. He’s rated a 4-star recruit by the three other recruiting services.