97th FFA convention plants in Spa City

HOT SPRINGS -- The 97th Arkansas FFA State Convention & Expo kicked off Monday for thousands of students and educators at Hot Springs Convention Center.

While 2,600 students preregistered for the event, there were over 3,000 in attendance.

"We have 212 schools in Arkansas that have ag education, and about 180 are here (Tuesday)," Jacob Marek, FFA event planner and leadership development coordinator, said.

The three-day event features keynote speakers, agriculture competitions, a talent competition, student workshops, student-teacher and alumni workshops and opportunities for FFA students to explore their future paths.

Tuesday night also featured a concert for attendees performed by country singer Wade Bowen.

The goal is to provide a variety of contacts across the agriculture field for students to connect with, Marek said.

"We have about 65 booths that are in attendance at the expo this year. That can be anyone from John Deere trying to recruit kids to their workforce program to trades like the Arkansas Welding Academy. We also have the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission or the National Guard just to name a few," he said. "There's just so much that goes into this."

The convention's overall theme this year is "Evolve."

"Each one of our sessions is centered around the different parts of growing and developing a plant -- from tilling the soil, to planting the seed, to watering it, to germination of that seed, to it finally sprouting and flowering," he said.

"We relate it to the first time a student walks into an agricultural class at their high school. They are typically in their ag programs for four to five years. We ask them how they have planted their seeds in their organization and how they have grown. We are evolving future agriculturalists and leaders."

Marek believes the students' excitement for one another as the convention goes on highlights the spirit behind FFA.

"I just love seeing students' hard work and efforts pay off, and 3,000 peers get to cheer them on," he said. "It comes to this conclusion whether that's a kid getting a scholarship, an internship or just kids being kids and cheering on their peers' successes."