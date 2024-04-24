Arkansas women's basketball signs JUCO transfer

Arkansas women’s basketball Coach Mike Neighbors and staff have signed one of the top junior college prospects in the nation.



Forward Vera Ojenuwa, 6-4, of Barton (Kan.) Community College started 27 of 30 games and averaged 13.6 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game as a freshman in 2023-24. She shot 47.8% from the field, 75.5% from the free-throw line and hit 2 of 4 three-point shots.

Her 311 rebounds were eighth most in school history.

She recently made an official visit to Fayetteville. She also officially visited Georgia and canceled a visit to South Florida.



A native of Lagos, Nigeria, Ojenuwa was named the NJCAA Women’s Basketball Division I Player of the Week on Jan. 31 after leading the Cougars to two victories and hitting 20 of 35 shots (57.1%) from the floor and averaging 25.5 points and 20.5 rebounds in 34.5 minutes of play.

Her career highs of 28 points and 23 rebounds came in a win over Pratt Community College on Jan. 27. Her 19 defensive rebounds in the game was a school record.



She also earned first-team KJCCC all-conference honors.