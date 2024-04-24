Batesville holds off Marion in 10 innings

MARION -- Batesville defeated Marion 7-5 in 10 innings during the first game of a 5A-East baseball doubleheader Tuesday at First National Bank of Eastern Arkansas Stadium.

Batesville (16-9, 7-4) took a 3-0 lead in the first inning before Marion (17-7, 8-3) battled back three times in the late stages of the contest to force extra innings before the Pioneers scored twice in the top of the 10th inning for the victory.

Pioneers first baseman Dexter Chapman went 2 for 3 in the first game with 3 RBI and 2 runs scored. Starting pitcher Mark Brissey scored twice as well.

Brissey worked 7 strong innings, striking out 7, while allowing 5 hits, and 3 earned runs with 3 walks.

Marion sophomore right-hander Coleman Barnett absorbed the loss after allowing 2 runs, 1 earned, in the 10th inning. Catt started and went 8 2/3 innings, giving up 5 hits with 5 strikeouts and 2 walks.

Batesville jumped on Marion starter Carson Catt in the first inning to take a 3-0 lead..

For a while, it seemed like that's all Brissey would need as he cruised into the bottom of the fifth. But Cohen Bumbaugh roped a two-out double to left and scored Marion's first run when shortstop Matthew Kearney recorded an RBI single to get the Patriots within 3-1 after six innings.

Landon Miller and Davis York led off the home half of the sixth with singles. Following a Max Molloy sacrifice bunt, Catt drove in Parker Nash with a groundout as the Patriots moved within 3-2 entering the seventh.

But Batesville rallied in the top of the seventh when Brecken Glasgow singled and scored on an Owen McLaughlin double to left-center to push the Pioneers ahead 4-2 in the bottom of the seventh.

Marion's Solomon Flores drew a one-out walk and Kearney was hit by a pitch to spark a rally. Flores scored on Trey Fleming's bunt as the Patriots cut the margin to 4-3.

One batter later, Miller reached on an error that allowed Kearney to score and the game entered extra innings tied at 4-4.

The teams swapped runs in the ninth inning. Batesville took the lead for good in the 10th when Brissey came up with a one-out double and scored on a Chapman double. The Pioneers got an insurance run as Chapman scored on an error for a 7-5 lead.

Connor Cunningham threw two perfect innings to earn the victory for Batesville.