Bentonville girls soccer team wins third straight 6A-West title

ROGERS -- Bentonville's girls soccer team won its third straight 6A-West Conference championship in dominant fashion Tuesday night.

Graci Jones scored two goals and had an assist in the first half, and Riley Ammons scored two goals as the Lady Tigers defeated Rogers 5-1 to clinch the league title at Whitey Smith Stadium.

Bentonville (14-2-1, 6-0-1) added three more points for its league-leading total of 19 with one game left against 6A-West opponents. After opening league play with a draw against Fayetteville, the Lady Tigers have won six straight matches.

Bentonville Coach Steve Porter said it's a team effort from his team, which is also the defending Class 6A state champions.

"To be honest it's always a team performance," Porter said. "If there's no assist there's no goal. If the defense doesn't do their job then we have to score more. ... Everyone plays a part. It all starts really with our mentality of we want to dominate the ball and have it as much of the game as possible and force other teams to have to defend a lot."

Bentonville had Rogers on its heels the majority of the night.

Jones' first goal came with 29:00 left in the first half. She added a second goal with 3:23 left before halftime.

"Really happy for her," Porter said of Jones. "She's been putting in a lot of work, and she's been really close with a number of chances. Last Friday [against Springdale], she had some great looks and the keeper made some stops against her, so it's nice that finally they're hitting the back of the net. She's deserved it."

Jones felt like the early goals helped take the edge off for her teammates.

"It definitely changed the mentality of the team because we came into this knowing there was something behind it to prove," said Jones, who has signed with the University of Kansas. "So to get up early I think encouraged the team to keep pushing and go to our next gear."

Jones assisted on Ammons' goal less than two minutes into the second half. Ammons ran through on a ball and bumped it in for a 3-0 Bentonville lead.

Rogers (8-5-1, 4-2) got on the board with 25:23 left in the second half on a goal by Deja Martinez to make it 3-1.

But Bentonville answered with two more goals.

Devyn O'Daniel scored with 18:54 remaining for a 4-1 lead. Ammons added a second goal late to set the final score.

"They're just very tough to defend, and they have really good players," Rogers Coach Oscar Cardona said. "They're difference makers.

"The second half we had to [change]. Obviously, we're down two goals. Now we have to change the way we play, formation, hopefully we can come out and see if we can score a goal and make a comeback. Obviously, the mistakes killed us. At the end of the day that's the game."

BOYS

ROGERS 3, BENTONVILLE 1

The Mounties remained in first place in the 6A-West standings with the win over the Tigers.

Bentonville took a 1-0 lead on a header from Joseph Brooks off a corner kick with 9:49 left in the first half.

Rogers (10-6, 5-1) responded with an equalizer less than a minute later when Erik Ramos scored.

The Mounties took the lead with 1:15 left before half on a goal by Jesus Manzanera.

Cesar Hernandez scored with 27:50 left in the second half to set the final score.

Bentonville (7-7-1, 3-3-1) had to play most of the second half with 10 men after Brooks received a red card.

The Mounties entered the game tied with Fayetteville for first place but are now alone at the top after Springdale defeated Fayetteville. Rogers leads Springdale 15-14 in points.