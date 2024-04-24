Biden talks abortion in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. -- President Joe Biden on Tuesday blamed Donald Trump for Florida's upcoming abortion ban and other restrictions across the country that have imperiled access to care for pregnant women, arguing Trump has created a "healthcare crisis for women all over this country."

Biden's campaign events at Hillsborough Community College in Tampa placed the president in the epicenter of the latest battle over abortion restrictions. The state's six-week abortion ban is poised to go into effect May 1 at the same time that Florida voters are gearing up for a ballot measure that would enshrine abortion rights in the state's constitution. Biden said that millions of women are facing "pain and cruelty."

"But it's not inevitable. We can stop it. When you vote, we can stop it," he said.

The president is seeking to capitalize on the unceasing momentum against abortion restrictions nationwide to not only buoy his reelection bid in battleground states he won in 2020, but also to go on the offensive against Trump in states that the presumptive Republican nominee won four years ago. One of those states is Florida, where Biden lost to Trump by 3.3 percentage points.

On Tuesday, he chronicled increasing medical concerns for women in the two years since the Supreme Court ended federal abortion protections.

"There was one person who was responsible for this nightmare," Biden said. "And he's acknowledged it and he brags about it -- Donald Trump."

Biden said Trump, who has publicly waffled on his abortion views and of late has said abortion is a matter for states to decide, is concerned voters will now hold him accountable.

"Folks, the bad news for Trump is that we are going to hold him accountable," Biden said.

At the same time, advocates on the ground say support for abortion access cuts across parties. They're intent on making the issue as nonpartisan as possible as they work to scrounge up at least 60% support from voters for the ballot initiative.

On the same day the Florida Supreme Court ruled that the ballot measure could go before voters, it also upheld the state's 15-week abortion ban. That subsequently cleared the way for the new ban on the procedure after six weeks of pregnancy.

Organizers of the abortion ballot measure say they collected nearly 1.5 million signatures to put the issue before voters, although the state stopped counting at just under a million. Roughly 891,500 signatures were required. Of the total number of signatures, about 35% were from either registered Republican voters or those not affiliated with a party, organizers said.

State Rep. Anna Eskamani, a Democrat, said if the abortion ballot initiative becomes branded as a partisan effort, "it just makes it more challenging to reach 60%." Eskamani, who worked at Planned Parenthood before running for political office, said she is encouraging the Biden administration to focus broadly on the impact of a six-week ban and let the ballot measure speak for itself.

"At the end of the day, the ballot initiative is going to be a multimillion-dollar campaign that stands very strongly on its own," Eskamani said.

Trump's campaign did not respond to a question on whether the former president, a Florida voter, would oppose or support the ballot measure. In an NBC interview last September, Trump called Florida's six-week ban "terrible." But he has repeatedly highlighted the three conservative-leaning justices he chose for the high court who cleared the way to overturn Roe.

Abortion-rights supporters have won every time the issue has been put before voters, including in solidly conservative states such as Kansas, Kentucky and Ohio. Last month, a Democrat in a suburban state House district in Alabama flipped the seat from Republican control by campaigning on abortion rights, weeks after in vitro fertilization services had been paused in the state.

Nikki Fried, the chairwoman of the state Democratic Party, said Florida will be a competitive state on the presidential level "because of the extremism that has come out of Florida." No Democrat has won the state on the presidential level since 2012, but state party officials have found some glimmers of political change in vastly smaller races, such as the open Jacksonville mayor's race last May that saw a Democrat win in what was once a solidly Republican city.

Information for this article was contributed by Brendan Farrington and Colleen Long of The Associated Press.