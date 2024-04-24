Confidence shows right away in Ellis

Arkansas first baseman Bri Ellis (77) trots home after hitting a solo home run, Saturday, March 23, 2024, during the first inning of the Razorbacks’ 3-0 win over Mississippi State at Bogle Park in Fayetteville. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery..(NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton) FAYETTEVILLE -- Bri Ellis has seemingly been the addition the University of Arkansas softball team needed this season.And if you ask Ellis, the Razorbacks have been exactly what she needed, too.The Already a subscriber? Log in!