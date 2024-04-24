Confidence shows right away in Ellis

Today at 2:44 a.m.

by Ethan Westerman

Arkansas first baseman Bri Ellis (77) trots home after hitting a solo home run, Saturday, March 23, 2024, during the first inning of the Razorbacks’ 3-0 win over Mississippi State at Bogle Park in Fayetteville. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery..(NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)
Arkansas first baseman Bri Ellis (77) trots home after hitting a solo home run, Saturday, March 23, 2024, during the first inning of the Razorbacks’ 3-0 win over Mississippi State at Bogle Park in Fayetteville. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery..(NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

FAYETTEVILLE -- Bri Ellis has seemingly been the addition the University of Arkansas softball team needed this season.

And if you ask Ellis, the Razorbacks have been exactly what she needed, too.

The

Upcoming Events