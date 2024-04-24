Corporate-sponsored scholarships awarded to 2 Arkansas students

Two Arkansans have won corporate-sponsored National Merit Scholarship awards, the organization announced.

They are:

Bannon S. Price of Ashdown High School. The Ashdown resident will get a scholarshop sponsored by BASF Corp., one of the world's oldest and largest chemical companies. Price's probable career field is political science.

Akul Shrivastava of Little Rock Central High School. Shrivastava, of Little Rock, plans to study medicine. The scholarship comes from Johnson & Johnson, a pharmaceutical and medical technologies corporation.

The students are among 770 high school seniors who have won corporate-sponsored National Merit Scholarship awards financed by about 94 corporations, company foundations and other business organizations.

Corporate sponsors provide National Merit Scholarships for finalists who are children of employees, residents of communities the company serves or who plan to pursue college majors or careers the sponsor wishes to encourage.

Most awards, renewable for up to four years of undergraduate study, provide annual stipends that range from $1,000 to $10,000 per year. Some provide a single payment between $2,500 and $5,000. Recipients can use their awards at any regionally accredited U.S. college or university of their choice.

This is the first group of winners in the 69th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

The National Merit Scholarship Corp. will name recipients of National Merit $2,500 Scholarships publicly on May 8, and winners of college-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards will be publicly released on June 5 and July 15.