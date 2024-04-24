Marriages

Hunter Bennett, 28, and Hannah Pagan, 28, both of North Little Rock.

Freddie Haskin, 54, and Krissy Manning, 45, both of North Little Rock.

Steven Quattlebaum, 64, and Kathryn Gornatti, 54, both of Little Rock.

Jerry Lockhart, 25, and Marissa Gaston, 22, both of North Little Rock.

Jason Herrier, 36, and Dannielle Herrier, 33, both of Jacksonville.

John Downes, 28, and Laura Dunnagan, 27, both of Little Rock.

Michael Velasquez Escobedo, 23, and Asly Alvarado Ixlaj, 23, both of Jacksonville.

Jonathan Erstine, 49, and Rodah Falwell, 32, both of Maumelle.

Christian Colli Martin, 27, of Little Rock, and Elizabeth Rivas, 28, of North Little Rock.

Derrek Daughenbaugh, 35, and Lauren Janes, 36, both of Bryant.

James Alexander, 62, of Perryville, and Anisha Spencer, 44, of Conway.

Steven Brewer, 64, and Loretta Bogle, 65, both of North Little Rock.

William Byron, 44, and Bobbie Swift, 49, both of Jacksonville.

Nicholas Smith, 21, and Julia Roberts, 20, both of Sherwood.

Lester Smith Jr., 58, and Pamela Sims, 48, both of Sherwood.

William Wong, 31, of Garden City, Mich., and Sneha Shankar, 31, of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

24-1312. Morgan Zanger v. Tayler Zanger.

24-1316. Jada Flanagan v. Daquayveon Falnagan.

24-1317. Jeffrey Butler v. Krista Butler.

24-1321. Amy Bryant v. Kent Bryant.

24-1325. Brett Gambler, Sr. v. Kayala Poppel.

24-1324. Logan Livingston v. Erika Livingston.

24-1327. Tatyanna Buter-Patterson v. Ryan Patterson.

GRANTED

23-1283. Kerry Holman v. Calesha Holman.

23-1920. Adriana Rhodes v. Bobby R. Rhodes.

23-3936. Dustin Rowe v. Joyce Rowe.

24-89. John Stutts v. Catherine Stuts.

24-387. William Woodley Jr. v. Jasmine Lightner.

24-510. Snigdha Gadireddy v. Akhil Gade.

24-775. Aaron Harriott v. Rhonda Harriott.