Dean of UALR’s Donaghey College will depart for post at Georgia university

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock is searching for a new dean for the Donaghey College of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics.

Current Dean Lawrence Whitman is leaving to become dean of the Southern Polytechnic College of Engineering and Engineering Technology at Kennesaw (Ga.) State University. Jeff Connelly, who has served as associate dean of the college since 2019, will become interim dean July 1, when Whitman takes the reins at KSU.

"Whitman brings a unique blend of experience and expertise to our university," Kennesaw State President Kathy Schwaig said in a KSU news release. "His insights gained from years of industry practice as an engineer, coupled with his leadership in higher education, will enrich our engineering programs and further our commitment to excellence in STEM education."

Since joining UALR in 2015, Whitman has been instrumental in expanding and enhancing the college's academic programs and research initiatives, according to Angie Faller, UALR news director. He's focused the college on community partnerships, and his role as a representative on the Little Rock Tech Park board underscores his commitment to the community.

His "work has played a key role in UA-Little Rock's success in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics," Ann Bain, provost and executive vice chancellor, said in a news release from UALR. "We thank him for his years of service and wish him continued success in his future endeavors."

Whitman is also a professor of engineering, and he was previously dean of the Donaghey College of Engineering and Information Technology, according to UALR. His bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering Design Technology is from Oklahoma State University, where he also earned his Master of Science in Industrial Engineering and Management.

"Whitman has a proven track record of fostering innovation, driving academic rigor and cultivating strategic partnerships which will continue to position the college at the forefront of engineering education and research," Ivan Pulinkala, KSU's provost and executive vice president for academic affairs, said in KSU's news release. "I look forward to working with him as he helps lead the college to new heights."

Whitman spent a decade in the aerospace industry as a practicing engineer in Texas, where he earned his professional engineers license, and he joined the Automation & Robotics Research Institute (ARRI) of the University of Texas at Arlington, where earned his Ph.D. in industrial engineering, according to UALR. He joined the Department of Industrial and Manufacturing Engineering at Wichita State University as an assistant professor in 1999, progressing to associate professor and then professor, eventually spending three years as associate dean for Undergraduate Education for the College of Engineering.

In his new role, Whitman will provide leadership and strategic direction for Georgia's second-largest engineering college, with nearly 5,000 students across 17 undergraduate and graduate degree programs, according to KSU. His focus will include planning, budgeting, fostering research, recruiting faculty and students, and fundraising.

The college "is well-positioned to make a significant impact on Georgia and the nation," Whitman said in KSU's news release. "I am thrilled to lead the team of faculty and staff to propel the college forward and improve the lives of our students and the community at large."

Connelly, a professor of earth science, has been a professor, department chair, interim associate dean and associate dean over three decades at UALR, according to Faller. The university will conduct a national search for Whitman's replacement.

Connelly's "deep understanding of the Donaghey College of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics will help to ensure consistency during this transition," Bain noted in the news release.

He's a registered professional geologist, and all three of his academic degrees are in geology, according to UALR. His bachelor's degree is from the College of Wooster in Ohio, his master's is from Bowling Green State University, and his Ph.D. is from the University of Tennessee.