Eight people arrested in connection with various charges in Northwest Arkansas

ARRESTS

Benton County

Tyler David, 31, of 1410 J. St. in Bentonville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering. David was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

Gabriella Nicole Marie Herrera, 19, of 609 Sands Road in Cave Springs, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Herrera is free on $10,000 bond.

Elkins

Sarah Cromwell, 37, homeless of Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with theft of property, criminal trespass of a premises, resisting arrest and third-degree escape. Cromwell was being held at the Washington County Detention Center on Tuesday in lieu of $3,500 bond.

Fayetteville

Charles Anderson, 51, of 401 W. 24th St. in Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with two counts of theft of property. Anderson was being held at the Washington County Detention Center on Tuesday in lieu of $5,000 bond.

Rogers

Jordan William East, 33, of 915 S. 25th Place in Rogers, was arrested Saturday in connection with battery. East was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with a $10,000 bond set.

Alexis Jeancarlo Flores-Francia, 22, of 1603 W. Walnut St. in Rogers, was arrested Friday in connection with domestic battering. Flores-Francia was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with a $2,500 bond set.

Erick Gomez-Palencia, 41, of 2411 Rill St. in Rogers, was arrested Sunday in connection with rape and sexual assault. Gomez-Palencia was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with a $20,000 bond set.

Springdale

Colton Weaver, 32, of 1204 S. Hayden St. in Siloam Springs, was arrested Monday in connection with terroristic threatening, aggravated assault on a family or household member and three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor. Weaver was being held at the Washington County Detention Center on Tuesday in lieu of $50,000 bond.