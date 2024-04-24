Fayetteville to close section of Town Branch Trail starting Monday

FAYETTEVILLE --A section of the Town Branch Trail will be closed and detoured beginning Monday, April 29, as part of the 15th Street-Interstate 49 overpass project, according to a news release from the city of Fayetteville.

A three-quarter mile stretch of the Town Branch Trail – from West Best Way Street to South Beechwood Avenue – is anticipated to be closed until July. During that time, trail traffic will be directed on sidewalks along South Hollywood Avenue to 15th and back to South Beechwood to rejoin the trail.

The detour will allow replacement water and sewer lines to be installed, as well as vegetation clearing, the release states.

Detour signs will direct trail traffic and provide warning of adjacent work areas. Walkers, runners and cyclists are asked to observe detour signs on trails and provide adequate distance between themselves and construction work.