Florida leads 2-0 after winner in OT

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Sergei Bobrovsky stopped a shot with his mask, then made a diving, no-look save that they'll remember in Florida for a long time.

And Carter Verhaeghe made sure his goalie's highlight-reel work came in a win.

Verhaeghe lifted a backhander just under the crossbar 2:59 into overtime, and the Florida Panthers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Tuesday night to take a 2-0 lead in their NHL first-round playoff series.

"It just takes one shot in these moments," Verhaeghe said.

He knows that better than most. Verhaeghe became the sixth player in NHL history with at least five overtime gamewinners. This one came on a play where Matthew Tkachuk got the puck to Anton Lundell -- who found Verhaeghe. He waited for Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy to commit, then put the puck over him to end it.

Sam Bennett, who left with an injury in the second period when he appeared to get hit by teammate Brandon Montour's slap shot, and Vladimir Tarasenko scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 21 shots, including some highlight-reel saves.

Braden Point and Steven Stamkos scored for Tampa Bay, which got two assists from Victor Hedman. Vasilevskiy stopped 34 shots.

"Both goalies made some amazing saves," Stamkos said. "Game could have ended a lot earlier, probably."

Bobrovsky had two wild saves in the second period -- one off his mask, the other a no-look dive that he got basically with his back to the play to deny Lightning defenseman Matt Dumba and preserve a 2-2 tie.

And it stayed that way, all the way until the sudden end.

"It's a big, big win for us," Bobrovsky said.

It was 2-0 Florida after one period, with Bennett scoring at 6:16 -- the Lightning unsuccessfully challenged that goal for goaltender interference -- and Tarasenko connecting nearly nine minutes later. The Panthers controlled the opening 15 minutes, just like they did in Game 1, outshooting the Lightning 12-1 and the two-goal lead held up going into the second period.

That's when the Lightning -- who boast a roster loaded with Stanley Cup hoisters -- showed their postseason poise.

"Unfortunately for us, we're finding ourselves behind in both games," Lightning Coach Jon Cooper said. "It's a tough league to come back in, especially in the playoffs.

Point scored 48 seconds into the second to cut the lead in half. Stamkos -- who was an inch away from a power-play tally in the opening period -- got one at 5:48 of the second to tie the game. It was his patented one-timer, just like the one he took a period earlier that got past Bobrovsky's glove but hit the goalpost with such force that the rebound skipped all the way out of the zone.

RANGERS 4, CAPITALS 3

NEW YORK -- Vincent Trocheck and Mika Zibanejad each had a goal and an assist and the Presidents' Trophy-winning New York Rangers held on to beat the Washington Capitals for a 2-0 lead in their first-round playoff series.

Jack Roslovic and K'Andre Miller also scored for the Rangers, and Erik Gustafsson and Alexis Lafreniere each had two assists. Igor Shesterkin stopped 22 shots.

New York, seeking its first Stanley Cup championship in 30 years, has won four straight and 12 of its past 15 games. The Rangers, third on the power play during the season, were 2 for 6 with the advantage and scored a short-handed goal.

Tom Wilson had a goal and an assist, and Connor McMichael and Dylan Strome also scored for the Capitals. Charlie Lindgren finished with 23 saves.

Game 3 of the best-of-seven series is Friday at Washington.

AVALANCHE 5, JETS 2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- Artturi Lehkonen had a goal and assist and Colorado scored four goals in the second period against Winnipeg to tie the first-round playoff series at 1-1.

Miles Wood, Zach Parise, Josh Manson and Valeri Nichushkin also scored for the Avalanche. Alexandar Georgiev made 28 saves for Colorado, a bounce-back effort after allowing seven goals on 23 shots in the series opener.

David Gustaffson and Mark Scheifele scored for the Jets. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 27 of 31 shots.

Game 3 of the best-of-seven series is scheduled for Friday night in Denver.

