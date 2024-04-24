Fort Smith reports all tornado sirens working correctly now





FORT SMITH -- A weekly test of the city's emergency siren system on Wednesday found that previously malfunctioning alarms are now operational.

Tests conducted on all 31 of the city's tornado sirens last week found five were experiencing issues, according to a press release from the city.

The sirens had various issues, such as inaudible alerts and failing to function. The siren at Riley Farms was remedied on site after crews cleared a carbon buildup.

Concerns remained with sirens located at Bailey Hill, South 44th Street and Rogers Avenue, Interstate 540 and Cliff Drive, and Xavier Street and Wheeler Avenue.

Another press release from the city states the Fort Smith Police Department will continue doing weekly tests to further secure the reliability of the siren system. It said the next test is slated for May 1, weather permitting.

Anyone with concerns about a tornado siren in their area can call (479) 709-5000.



