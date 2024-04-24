Hello, hello?

Consider today's offering a break--from presidential trials, crime reports and war protests. And, boy, do we need the distraction.
So come with us to news about Voyager 1, still boot-scooting away from Earth at 38,210 miles per hour.
Is there anybody out there?
Today at 3:46 a.m.
Consider today's offering a break--from presidential trials, crime reports and war protests. And, boy, do we need the distraction.
So come with us to news about Voyager 1, still boot-scooting away from Earth at 38,210 miles per hour.