Highway at Greers Ferry Dam to have lane closure May 1

One lane of traffic across the Arkansas 25 bridge over Greers Ferry Dam will be closed to traffic on May 1, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Tuesday.

The closure, a result of routine maintenance, will take place between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Traffic lights will be positioned at each end of the dam to direct traffic around the work zones.

Motorists are advised to plan alternate routes and allow extra time to reach their destinations.

The closure is being coordinated with emergency services and law enforcement agencies.